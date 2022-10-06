America vs. Atlante match suspended due to electrical storm

Enrique Martinez Villar

The friendly match between America Y atlantean in the Aztec stadiumwas permanently suspended for a electric storm that hit the south of Mexico City during the development of the game.

when the clock I barely had 15 minutesthe match referee decided to go to the benches to ask the coaches, Ferdinand Ortiz Y mario garciaabout whether or not the match should continue, since seconds before lightning had struck very close to the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

The decision of both coaches was to temporarily suspend the game and that all the players, including those on the bench, go to the locker room to protect themselves.

Through the local sound, the fans who gathered at the stadium learned that the game was temporarily suspended and asked them to take shelter in the access tunnels so as not to be hit by the storm.

Minutes later came the notice of the definitive cancellation of the commitmentso footballers from the Eagles They jumped onto the field to thank the little more than 20 thousand attendees who gathered.

“Due to an electrical storm, the match will be suspended for everyone’s safety. #SomosAmerica. Thank you very much fans, we play this league together”.

In the 15 minutes that had been enjoyed, the America It was the team that had the ball in its possession the longest, but on no occasion did it approach the goal in danger. Gansito Hernandez.

Thus America he is left without a preparation game and will focus on normal work as he does not have a match in the Repechage round of Liga MX; It will be until Sunday when he meets his rival for the round of Quarter finals.

