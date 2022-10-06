All the teams of the 2023 World Classic are here – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

In an extremely close game, the Nicaraguan team beat Brazil 3×1 and in this way, for the first time in its history, it managed to be part of the main international baseball event.

With the classification of Panama and Nicaragua in the contest that ended this Wednesday in Isthmus lands, all the countries that will compete in the fifth version of the World Classic.

The pinoleros began impetuous by scoring in the first inning. Texas to center field by Brandon Leyton was joined by a long double by third-hitter Cheslor Cuthbert to left field that put runners in scoring position. And then came the ground ball to second base by star Elmer Reyes to open the scoring.

It may interest you: The penultimate ticket for the 2023 World Classic was defined

But Nicaragua was not satisfied with that production, and another biangular came, now from Dwight Britton, with which Cuthbert comfortably stepped on the rubber for the 2×0 against Douglas Takano.

One inning later, Brazil managed to post a very important zero at that moment after the bases were filled with Nicaraguans. The third of the winners came in the so-called lucky inning after a ground ball into the infield with bases loaded on which the opposing defense could not bill the double play.

The South Americans clashed in the fourth inning when they took advantage of a bad play by the rival third baseman on a hit by Daniel Molinari. Reginaldo Sato scored the only one for the losers.

Osmar Gutiérrez was the starter of the crucial game for the team led by Sandor Guido and he could not have done better in his almost perfect work during two thirds of the game.

Another crucial moment was the zero of the eighth inning when those from the land of the zamba threatened. A double play ended almost all their hopes of returning to a contest they attended for the only time in 2013.

Although Nicaragua was one of the usual countries in the advanced places during part of the eighties and nineties, they had never managed to be invited or qualify for the World Classic. Finally, his fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the presence of one of the nations with a great baseball tradition for more than a century.

The other qualifier in this competition that played all its games at Rod Carew Stadium was the host team. Panama will return to the WBC after being absent from the previous two editions.