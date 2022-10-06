Alejandro, to shield the squad in Liga MX Clausura 2023

From Brazilian territory the alarms have already begun to fire due to the interest of Chivas de Guadalajara in the jewel of Red Bull Bragatino: Alejandro, for whom there would already be an initial contact to reinforce the Guadalajara squad for Closing 2023.

The first alarm was already triggered in Brazil due to the interest of Chivas de Guadalajara in taking over the services of one of the most dazzling jewels owned by the Red Bull Bragantino club: Alejandro Viniegrafor whom inclusive there would already be an initial contact between directives to know their availability and contractual conditions, with the objective of turning him into one of the rojiblancos reinforcements in the transfer market for the upcoming Clausura 2023 Tournament of Liga MX.

The Sacred Flock, for its part, began preparations this Tuesday for its transcendental visit to Puebla in the duel of reclassification, in which the only option is to win in order to advance to the next stage of the Liguilla. The rojiblancos arrive at this stage after close the regular schedule of the Apertura 2022 with successive defeats against Tigres UANL (1-4), América (2-1) and Cruz Azul (2-1), that are added to the falls in the two friendly matches of the tour of the United States.

The alarming report of the Brazilian press, made by Thiago Fernandes for the GOAL portal, stated that “Chivas de Guadalajara, from Mexico, is interested in signing Alejandro Viniegra, a 20-year-old midfielder, Cruzeiro youth squad and currently belongs to Red Bull Bragantino“.

The offensive midfielder would be a piece of interest in the Flock (Instagram)

Viniegra, of a Mexican father and a Brazilian mother, according to the report published by GOAL “is treated as the ideal replacement for the number 10 spot. In the North American country it is considered a great jewel. There is interest from Chivas in having the young man in the next transfer market for Clausura 2023, in January. A negotiation has not yet been opened for the player who belongs to Red Bull Bragantino, but there is already extensive knowledge about the midfielder“.

The winger could serve as a future replacement for Alexis Vega (Instagram)

Thiago Fernandes, editor of GOAL, referred in his note that “Chivas has been following Alejandro’s career since his youth squad days at Cruzeiro“. He warned that “Alejandro has a contract with Red Bull Bragantino until December 2024” and pointed out that he currently plays with the Sub23 reserve of the São Paulo club, with which he played 25 games and scored four goals in the 2022 season.

