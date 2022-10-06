Entertainment

Alec Baldwin reaches an agreement with the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed and will resume filming his film “Rust”

Alec Baldwin is the protagonist and producer of Rust (rust).

Alec Baldwin is the star and producer of “Rust.”

Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer whom the actor accidentally killed on the set of one of his films in 2021 when she fired a prop gun.

The settlement was reached as part of a civil proceeding brought by a lawsuit filed by the Hutchins family. The amount Baldwin will pay has not been disclosed.

It was also announced that the shooting of the film will resume rust in January, with Matthew Hutchins, the victim’s widower, as Executive producer.

In the lawsuit that was filed against Baldwin in February of this year, producers and other parties alleged multiple violations of film industry safety standards.

