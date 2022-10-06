Alec Baldwin reaches an agreement with the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed and will resume filming his film “Rust”

Drafting

5 October 2022

image source, BP Mean Caption, Alec Baldwin is the star and producer of “Rust.”

Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer whom the actor accidentally killed on the set of one of his films in 2021 when she fired a prop gun.

The settlement was reached as part of a civil proceeding brought by a lawsuit filed by the Hutchins family. The amount Baldwin will pay has not been disclosed.

It was also announced that the shooting of the film will resume rust in January, with Matthew Hutchins, the victim’s widower, as Executive producer.

In the lawsuit that was filed against Baldwin in February of this year, producers and other parties alleged multiple violations of film industry safety standards.

The exact details of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, have not been disclosed.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Halyna Hutchins photographed in 2019.

In a statement, Matthew Hutchins said “all of the original lead actors” will continue when filming resumes, which he said will “pay homage” to his wife’s latest work. “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or blame.” he added. “All of us believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident“.

Baldwin posted her reaction to the settlement in a statement on Instagram: “We are pleased to announce today the resolution of the civil case brought on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.”Throughout this difficult process, we have all maintained the desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.” Rust director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the Bonanza Creek set accident Ranch, near Santa Fe, New Mexico, said in a statement that it will now dedicate itself “to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud.” said.