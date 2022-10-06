20 manatees detected on the north coast of the country

It is the morning of August 19, 2022, the heat and the gnats burn two pilots of drones What do they seek manatees wild on the beach known as La Barbacoa, in the north of Samaná. It’s the third day of a two-week expedition up the north coast and so far they haven’t found animals.

I’m in charge of visual search together with Rachel Plekaniec. We both have several years working with drones Y manateesespecially the monitoring of Juana, Pepe and Lupitathree manatees released in 2021 in Bayahibe, who were in captivity at the National Aquarium.

Led by Rita Sellares, director of Fundemar, we began the search in a place where sightings with drones they have been frequent since 2017. A few minutes later the first animal is detected, the group celebrates the sighting and prepares to take the first data, while, on the second flight, three are located animals plus.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/10/04/a-person-with-a-cellphone-in-the-hand-of-a-person-with-sunglasses-088ebffe. jpg From left to right: Rita Sellares, Rachel Plekaniec and Anmari Álvarez during the census in Samaná last August. (MARVIN DEL CID)

Also participating in the expedition is Anmari Álvarez Alemán, a Cuban marine biologist who works in the ClearWater Aquarium, in Florida, and Fatima Ramis, of the Jacksonville Zoo, Florida. Ammari is on the expedition because of her extensive experience in censuses of manatees in Cuba, Belize and the United States. It is the first time that she works with drones and his first time in the Dominican Republic. Ramis is the one who brings his experience working with communities and taking data on the relationship between humans and animals. manatees.

Sellares has been in charge of monitoring Juana, Pepe and Lupita. He explains that following the release of the three emblematic animalsthe concern arose to know how many manatees are left and where they are in the Dominican Republic and the conditions of the habitats.

More than 1,500 kilometers

On August 16 began the National Manatee Census, started by the north coast of the country. A multidisciplinary group traveled more than 1,500 kilometers by land and sea to try to establish the current approximate population of these marine mammals, between the north of the Samaná peninsula and Montecristi, using drones last generation.

The Dominican Foundation for Marine Studies, Fundemar, is in charge of the project, financed by the German Embassy in the Dominican Republic and the company Planeta Azul. The census is carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Environment and the support of Clear Water Aquarium Research Institutethe Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, both in Florida, and the Dominican Republic Maritime Affairs Authority (Anamar).

The census also has the support of the companies Martí, Grupo Piñero, Riu Hotels & Resorts, Limestone Park and the La Romana-Bayahíbe Hotel Association.

Until 2016, it was believed that there were no more than 30 individuals of the West Indian manatee, Trichechu manatus, left on the coast of the Dominican Republic, a species that is in danger of extinction in the region. But the latest sightings in different parts of the country suggest that the number may be higher, without this suggesting an abundant presence that would change its conservation status.

aircraft hazard

Since the 1970s, censuses of manatees in the country, using planes, until in 1995 a plane crash ended the lives of biologists Tammy Domínguez and Amaury Villalba, during the execution of the project “Evaluation of the Current Status and Distribution of the Antillean Manatee in the Dominican Republic”.

Although other studies have been conducted since then, use of the aircraft has been limited due to cost and safety concerns. Among the studies, those of the CIBIMA-UASD (Domínguez Tejo 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016; Domínguez Tejo and Rivas, 2011), TNC (Domínguez et al., 2008; Domínguez 2011) and CEBSE (Betancourt, 2010) ), MARENA (Reynoso et al., 2011).

With the innovation of the technology of the dronesAnamar carried out the first successful census, using this technology between 2019 and 2020, in the north of the Samaná peninsula, marking a before and after in the population studies of these marine mammals.

Three layers of information

Rita Sellares explains that this census consists of three layers of information. One layer is the community interviews, where data on the perception of the users of the zones is handled, where they see the manatees And what knowledge do you have of the species?

The other layer is the one that is extracted from drone flights. From this it is possible to extract the behavior of the manateesthe use they make of the habitat and some data on population and location.

And the third layer, which is the one that will really give the approximate amount of animals and where they are distributed, it is what is done by flying over the thing with an airplane. This will be a specific aircraft with a pilot or observers specialized in manatee censuswho will come to the country in 2023.

“By uniting these three layers of information, we are going to have a notion of the status of the population of manatees in the country.

In this first expedition between August 16 and 31, the provinces of Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Espalliat, Puerto Plata and Montecristi were visited.

36 hours of drone flight and more than 700 kilometers traveled were accumulated. Along the way they had 33 sightings and a minimum of 20 individuals.

Close to 10 hours of video and more than 10,000 photographs are currently being analyzed. confirmed the presence of manatees in Samaná, Puerto Plata and Montecristi.

In the coming months, the south and east of the island will be covered in two expeditions, with drone technology and in 2023 the entire country with the use of an airplane.

the sponsors The Dominican Foundation for Marine Studies, Fundemar, is in charge of the project, financed by the German Embassy in the Dominican Republic and the company Planeta Azul. The census is carried out in coordination with the Ministry of the Environment and with the support of the Clear Water Aquarium Research Institute, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, both in Florida, and the Dominican Republic Maritime Affairs Authority, Anamar. The census also has the support of the companies Martí, Grupo Piñero, Riu Hotels & Resorts, Limestone Park and the La Romana-Bayahíbe Hotel Association.