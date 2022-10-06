$2 million offered to fan who caught Judge’s homer

The owner of a sporting memorabilia auction house revealed that he offered $2 million to the fan who caught the ball of Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run, with which he set the American League record.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he sent text messages and emails to Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s record-breaking ball Tuesday at Globe Life. Field in Arlington, Texas. Choen indicated that Youmans has not responded.

“I think the offer is more than fair, if he’s willing to sell,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans captured the historic volley souvenir as he headed to the front row of the 31st section in left field. Judge passed Roger Maris for the AL season record — a record that is considered the “clean” standard because the highest-scoring players in the National League have been clouded by steroid scandals.

Youmans, who is originally from Dallas, works in the financial world. On Tuesday he was asked what his plans were as security personnel took him away to authenticate the ball.

“Good question, I haven’t thought about it,” he said.

The record amount was $3 million, for the ball from Mark McGwire’s 70th home run of the 1998 season.

Cohen had previously promised $2 million for the ball from Judge’s 62nd home run. He indicated that his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and would lend them the ball for display. He added that the team has frequently displayed Memory Lane items at Yankee Stadium.

“We made an offer of 2 million and that offer is still valid,” said Cohen,

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he did not have possession of the home run ball.

“I don’t know where he is,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to have her back, but she’s a souvenir for fans. She made a great catch and they have every right.”

Youmans was among the 38,832 people who packed the stadium. It was the largest turnout at the stadium that opened three years ago.