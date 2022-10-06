World

18 dead, including the mayor, in an attack in the municipality of Guerrero

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

(Cnn in Spanish) — At least 18 people died and two were injured after an armed attack on the municipal hall of San Miguel Totolapan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, the Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace in Guerrero reported on Wednesday.

After investigations it has been learned that armed civilians entered the town hall on Wednesday and began shooting, according to a statement on the table’s Twitter page.

Both the mayor of San Miguel and the former mayor died after the armed attack, the statement said.

The authorities are in the area investigating to find the whereabouts of the people who entered the town hall.

Earlier, the Party of the Democratic Revolution of Mexico (PRD) had denounced on your verified Twitter account the “cowardly murder” of Conrado Mendoza Almeda, mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, in Guerrero, and member of that opposition group.

The party did not give details of the circumstances in which Mendoza lost his life, or if there were other victims resulting from the same event, and demanded that the Prosecutor’s Office do justice for the crime.

With information from Alberto Bello

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Puerto Rican businessman Orlando Bravo donates $10 million for immediate aid to homes affected by Hurricane Fiona

1 week ago

which countries can opt for it and how to apply

3 days ago

Putin announces illegal annexation of several Ukrainian regions

5 days ago

SNAI confirms that Leandro Norero would be one of those killed in the brawl in the Cotopaxi prison | Security | News

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button