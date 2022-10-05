Yes, vegetables and fruits make you happier and this is why

There is no possible recipe that will ensure happiness, but if we had to write one, the two ingredients that would top the list would, of course, be the main ones: serotonin and dopamine. The first controls emotions and mood and the second, pleasure. They are two neurotransmitters in the brain that we can activate with certain foods.

“Although there are no foods rich in serotonin or containing it, there are precursors of its production, such as tryptophan, which is obtained through our diet,” says Miren Aierbe, culinary consultant and nutritionist at Florette. Precisely, the salad and vegetable brand has published a report, “Eat well to be happy”, which reveals that 71% of Spaniards are happy to include fruit and vegetables in their diet.

Of course, only 20% claim to have a healthy diet. Among the main reasons are the lack of time to prepare and plan recipes and the difficulty of coming up with healthy dishes that all family members like.

According to the survey results, improvements on an emotional level when following a diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables are evident. In this sense, the participants claim to feel calmer (36%), concentrate and face daily tasks with more enthusiasm or see reduced levels of anxiety (28%, respectively).

emotional benefits of vegetables

Other compounds related to happiness and mental well-being and with specific effects on people’s moods and even on cognitive performance are:

Vitamin C : it is contained in foods such as arugula, carrots or lamb’s lettuce, as well as many fruits. Promotes the production of serotonin.

GABA : It is a component that controls the central nervous system and helps reduce anxiety and stress, also to achieve a better rest. We find it in broccoli, cauliflower or spinach.

Magnesium : the consumption of this mineral also causes an increase in the production of serotonin. In addition, it is essential for the conversion of thyroxine to dopamine, the hormone of pleasure, attention and memory. Arugula, chard, coriander or spinach are vegetables that contain this substance .

Iron : a deficit of this mineral can cause a lower concentration and a decrease in attention and memory. It intervenes in the function and synthesis of some neurotransmitters. Likewise, to properly absorb vegetable iron (beet greens, Swiss chard, spinach, lamb’s lettuce or kale) it is important that it is combined with ingredients that contain vitamin C.

Flavonoids: broccoli, radicchio, cabbage or watercress are some of the vegetables that contain these phytonutrients, that help improve cognitive performance and reduce the risk of dementia.

The flavor is important.

In addition to the nutritional part, there are other factors related to food that also influence the emotional well-being that we seek. A) Yes, taste is a key issue to consider. In fact, according to Florette, 85% of Spaniards face the day with more happiness if they know that a tasty dish awaits them later.

Also, the expectation of eating out or discovering new recipes are other reasons that generate a better mood.

Sustainability, more and more in mind

Sustainability is another aspect that worries us more and more when choosing the healthiest products. 75% of the participants acknowledge that they feel better when they consume sustainable products, the main reason being that the consumption of local and local products is encouraged.