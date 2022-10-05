Who is Ana Araujo, Pablo Lyle’s wife?

Years ago, paul lyle joined his life in marriage to that of Ana Araujo, one of the women who accompanied him until the last moment in the trial for involuntary manslaughter that he faced in the city of Miami. After being found guilty, the actor received the support of his family, corresponding in the same way to these signs of affection with gestures that were recorded in the video recordings of the moment and the photographs, such as that kiss between him and the wife of the; a heartfelt farewell to the memory that exposes in all light the strong emotional bond that holds them together. But who is Ana Araujo?

SEE GALLERY

MORE RELATED NEWS

From the beginning of Lyle’s legal process, the spotlight also focused on Ana, who throughout this time remained very reserved, although on occasions she did show how much this situation had transformed her life. Araujo, who is 33 years old, is originally from Torreón, Coahuila and has been living in the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa for some time, where the actor is from. She is also the mother of two children; Aranza Y mauro, the latter the only son in common with the interpreter and who is currently 7 years old. In her facet as a mother, Ana has been very dedicated, providing the children with an environment of harmony beyond how complex this time has been since the incident occurred.

Despite the circumstances, Ana is a woman whose personality has allowed her to make her way. As a graduate of Institute for Integrative Nutrition she made the decision to specialize to become a health coach, an activity that goes hand in hand with one of her business ventures; the creation of Skinny Bakery, a brand that focuses on the preparation of healthy desserts with distribution in various parts of Mexico. At the same time, through his social networks he has managed to consolidate an audience that is always aware of his work, because among other things he has a podcast called My Wellness Friendin which he addresses various topics focused on health and personal aspects.

SEE GALLERY

In the midst of the storm, Ana has not lowered her guard. For example, the words that she shared months ago, when she discreetly referred to how complex it has been for her to go through this situation, becoming a mother in charge of her two children. “I am living a situation that many women live in the world, in the country and then you stay as head of the family and there is no other choice but to chambear him. Doors have opened for me and people have helped me a lot to work on different things. So there has been growth for me. Difficult situations make you grow as a person, “she explained last June in an interview with various media outlets, statements taken up by the television program windowing.

The love story between Pablo Lyle and Ana Araujo

It was in adolescence when Pablo Lyle and Ana Araujo were struck by Cupid. Since then, they both knew that the chemistry between them had left an indelible mark and that it lasted through time. “We had a brief summer romance when she was fourteen and I was sixteen. Eight years later, two years ago, Ana came to Mexico, and when I saw her, I felt the same again, “he said exclusively for HELLO! in September 2014 by presenting his family on our pages. That same year, they both said “yes, I do”, at an intimate wedding held in Mazatlan, a civil link attended by the most special people of the couple, their respective families and friends in the middle, such as Sofía Castro, who was even the godmother of Mauro’s baptism.

SEE GALLERY



