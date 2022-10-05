While Irina leaves the country, Gabriel Soto would be making a new star happy

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 05, 2022 11:15 a.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing more and more and Soto had to go out and clarify everything. However, while Irina has decided to go to Qatar for work commitments, Soto is making another actress quite happy.

To Susanna Gonzalez

González and Soto behind the scenes of the novel

“Gabriel is a person who gives me great joy every time I see him, a lot of good vibes, he is a very committed person,” said the actress, as part of the behind-the-scenes look at her new soap opera ‘Mi camino es amarte’. There Soto and González will be the leading couple, reuniting after more than 20 years, after working together in ‘Amigas y Rivales’.