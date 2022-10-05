Entertainment

What you should save to eat at Carmen Salinas restaurant

Carmen Salinas and her famous restaunrate

Carmen Salinas was one of the most beloved actresses and comedians on Mexican television, thanks to her great sympathy and charisma, she was one of the most emblematic women who was always characterized by her great sense of humor, we all remember her for her great passion for soccer and his favorite Chivas team, but unfortunately he lost his life after a stroke.

Carmen Salinas not only ventured into acting, she was a visionary woman who invested her great fortune in different businesses, in addition to the fact that she was finally participating in politics, for the PRI party, but this time we will talk about one of the businesses few acquaintances of the actress and what you must save to visit it.

More entertainment news:

ERIKA BUENFIL TURNED OUT TO BE A VERY STRANGE BEING WHO SEES PEOPLE FROM BEYOND

THE SAD STORY BEHIND THE HAM CAKE AND “EL CHAVO DEL 8”

We already know that Carmen Salinas had her facet as a businesswoman, we know her recording studio that she had set up for her son, but in 1998 she opened her restaurant called “La casita de las Sopas” in Mexico City, where dishes are enjoyed Inspired by Mexican home cooking, prices range from 75 pesos to 110 pesos per dish.

What food is served in the Carmen Salinas restaurant?

The restaurant is known for serving typical Mexican dishes, among which the chiles en nogada and the mole enchiladas stand out. There are also dishes such as pasta soup, chicken broth, pork rinds in green sauce, golden chicken tacos, chilaquiles and more. , La Casa de las Sopas is open from Monday to Saturday from 09:00 am to 06:00 pm.

