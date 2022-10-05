What Guillermo Almada asks to be the new coach of El Tri, key hours

Almada is waiting for the call of the Tri

October 04, 2022 3:01 p.m.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner, the Mexican fans are excited to be able to play the fifth game in the top international team competition, but the current performance of the national team has left more doubts than certainties . The Aztec fanatic cries out for the departure of coach Gerardo Martino, but the proximity of the World Cup would prevent Martino’s dismissal from the tricolor bench.

The lack of dedication in the players, approaches that are not in accordance with the philosophy of the national team and the emotional instability that exists within the team’s locker room are the main arguments to request the departure of Gerardo Martino. Everything indicates that at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Aztec team would be left without a coach.

One of the technicians who has the most options to be part of the Mexican team is Guillermo Almada. The current DT of the Tuzos has expressed his desire to be part of the national team. Almada has already been linked with the Aztec before, but a formal offer has not yet come to make him the new national coach.

In an interview with Fox Sports television, the Uruguayan coach stated that he is waiting for a call from the national team. In the interview he mentioned that he is mentally prepared to be the new national coach, but he warned that if he is called to be part of the leadership of the tricolor, the Mexican Football Federation, he will have to submit to certain demands of the Uruguayan coach .

What does Almada ask to be the new Tri strategist?

The Uruguayan coach stated that, if he is called to be part of the leadership of the Mexican team, he should start a serious project, according to the demands of the strategist Almada. It is important that the players are 100% focused and train differently, and not as they have done until now.