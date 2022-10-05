“We are going to support it and if we have to wait two years, we will do it”

2022-10-03

louis crosspresident of Lifehas come out to show his face after his captain, Henry Figueroa, has been disqualified by FIFA for positive doping of a case that he had been carrying since December 2019. He assured that the club will not be sanctioned or lose points because it was well registered, however, since September 28 he was disqualified. SEE MORE: The former captain of the National Team, Maynor Figueroa, sends a message of strength to defender Henry Figueroa The boss of the coconut palms appeared by zoom and gave his assessments about the problem of his player, of whom he only said positive words during the press conference. Cruz admitted that the case seems strange to him because seven months ago the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission had enabled it and that is why the club was able to register it in the records of the Honduran National League. On the other hand, he also found it insane that the FIFA got into a case that was not a Federation or international tournaments, but an internal impasse. He is not aware of who it was that asked for his player’s case to be studied again. unconfirmed, louis cross said that if the appeal to the FIFA of the ceibeño team does not bear fruit, the punishment for Henry Figueroa It would be two years, so he would return to the courts in June 2024, that is, for the Apertura tournament that year and at 31 years of age. “When we contacted the lawyer on Saturday night to discuss the issue, we asked him how long the FIFA ruling could take, but he could not give us a verdict, just like the case of Henry Figueroa, it could last a month or two months, but I don’t know, it could be speculation right now, ”said the also businessman.

He was sincere in assuring that at the moment he does not have further details of the case. “Right now it would be like talking for the sake of talking, I don’t have any real information about what the sanction entails. He is punished for an action that was not verified, we are one hundred percent with the player, we are with Henry. He does not lose Vida but Honduran soccer because he is one of the best central defenders in the country”. They will give all the support to the player. “We have an international law firm that is very good with the lawyer Ricardo Fragas, they recommended them to me, they are people of great quality and we have to support Henry until the end, if he has to comply, unfortunately this is football and we have to abide by what say FIFA, but we will do what is within the reach of the institution”. For louis cross the topic is quite confusing since the player was acquitted of all guilt a few months ago and it seemed that the case was closed, however, the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission which was the entity that released him, presumably, they were also the ones who asked before FIFA the punishment to the player. “The document we had was from the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission that had been acquitted, that’s why we registered it. What we received today was on the 28th (September), the documentation that they sent the case to FIFA was on the 23rd and five days later FIFA issued a resolution against Henry Figueroa, but we are in time and form to appeal, we do not know who He sent the appeal, it is strange because Henry was not playing any FIFA tournament, ”explained the president of Vida. “I have a friendly relationship with all my players, with Henry who is our captain it is much more. We talk a lot, when we win and lose, he is the one with whom I have the most communication. We know that when we received the information from Costa Rica, it was the only thing we had and the player is being accused of a punishment that was never proven, nobody has proof that it was positive, if there is no proof, how can we judge with what kind of drugs or substances the player was found guilty?

louis cross made it clear that they will give full support to the central defender in this difficult moment that he is going through. They won’t leave him alone and he argued that if he has to wait a year or two for him, he will. “As usual. As I told Henry, he is 29 years old, for me he is a great player, he is the best central defender. I will do everything in my power, if we have to wait one or two years, we will wait, if we already wait one. We wish him the best and we know the commitment he has to the team”, he emphasized. Then he delved. “He loses football because we lose a great player, he has been doing things well, we resent the loss of Henry and we want to see him happy as he always is. I reiterate, if we have to wait for him we will wait for him, if we have to wait two years we will also do it, when I give my word I keep it but we trust in the quality that Henry has as a human being, he is a great guy despite the criticism; We are going to support it and if we have to wait two years, we will do it”. “The lawyer has not been irresponsible, we need to know and understand the reason why he was sanctioned again if he was acquitted seven months ago, the issue is complex, the lawyer has not told us anything yet because they are studying the case, we will get ahead together to Henry. With a pain in my soul I say that we have lost our captain but let us trust in God that we can get him back”, the owner of the Life.