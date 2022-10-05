Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Tuesday, October 4

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Everything related to family and home is intensified. It’s time to renovate, decorate, paint or change for a new home. Any project you do in a group will be of great benefit to everyone. You will achieve harmony through understanding and the degree of adaptation to situations that are somewhat difficult to resolve. Lucky numbers: 5, 10, 25.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Be more flexible and adapt to what you cannot change. The time has come to put your financial plans into action. This will help you greatly when shopping. Your intuition about how and where to put your money will be on point. Many positive things materialize for you. Lucky numbers: 40, 2, 13.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You come out of ties, but you will seek comfort in another person with whom you will wrap yourself and commit yourself emotionally. Your emotions are somewhat unstable and changeable. Your social circle expands and with this comes new opportunities for advancement. Remember you must take care of your emotional part. Lucky numbers: 8, 22, 2.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your festive spirit awakens and there will be no one who can stop your flow of energy. You will want to enjoy all the pleasures that life offers you. You find yourself with the power to direct your life in the direction you like best. Today is an excellent day to invest in everything that highlights your personality. Lucky numbers: 44, 18, 5.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will serve as a mediator in family matters that are somewhat tense. You have the ability to make peace reign in your environment. Your friends play an important role in your life, take care of them. You need to join them and combine efforts to carry out your purposes. Lucky numbers: 29, 15, 8.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Clarify doubts by communicating to your loved ones that what you are doing, you do it out of love. Your group of friends is special to you and their support will be of great emotional help. Your intentions are good, but your actions can be misunderstood. Expect good news from abroad. Lucky numbers: 11, 23, 50.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Now you will not let anyone enter your personal kingdom. You will want to be somewhat withdrawn and quiet. The spiritual and the religious will involve you in activities that have to do with these issues and will motivate you to help those most in need. Love surrounds you and soon you will know who lives in love with you. Lucky numbers: 20, 15, 1.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Take care of your health, continue with any exercise routine and if you don’t have it, don’t keep leaving it for later, the time is now. Your attitudes and way of seeing life are in a period of transformation. Even when you seek your independence, you will have to balance your needs with those of others. Lucky numbers: 16, 42, 15.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You now have the unconditional help of your family to carry out what you set out to do. Your social life is still very active. Do not miss important details as far as your partner is concerned. It is waiting for a response from you. Let yourself be carried away by your intuition since you will be very successful in everything. Lucky numbers: 4, 35, 6.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Take time to think and reflect before confronting your loved ones. Obligations, work and your worries are making you a short-tempered person. You will have to make an effort to better balance your life. The harmony around you should be the most important thing for you. Lucky numbers: 4, 8, 30.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Those of this sign who are looking for a partner will soon find it. Trust your own ideas and your intuition more. Your finances improve if you are positive and hardworking. Do not be afraid of failure and get up stronger to try one more time. Lucky numbers: 13, 4, 17.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Delegate responsibilities to others. Have no reservations when asking for support and help from those who work alongside you. They will respond to you as you need them. The future looks better than you expected, you just have to keep your faith and work together with those who believe in you. Lucky numbers: 6, 17, 14.