Villa Mella reactivates the “Tarde de son” with presentations in the park of son groups

Santo Domingo. DR

With the purpose of rescuing the traditional rhythms of the area and contributing to its durability, Los Hermanos Heredia, to the rhythm of son, danced dozens of people, who remain faithful to a genre that is part of the musical tradition. .

Taking place in the central park of Villa Mella and under the patronage of the councilman José Manuel López, old moments of joy were revived again, with the cultural and folkloric presentation of Los Congos de Sixto Minier, and where those present danced to the rhythm of Son , by Los Hermanos Heredia.

López explained that this initiative, which is called “Tarde de Son”, seeks to recover traditional folk music and its dance in Villa Mella, which paused during the time of the pandemic and now they are trying to revive it.

“With this initiative we seek to return to the roots of our town, the patron saint festivities, that after Covid-19 there was no entertainment in the park, I believe that the best opportunity is to offer society and the community a share, here with all the town, where they can come with the family to enjoy a healthy environment and remember old times”, explained López

José Manuel López highlighted that “Tarde de son” will be an event to be held on the last Sunday of each month and will have folk groups from the Santo Domingo Norte municipality as exhibitors.

“On the last Sunday of each month we will have an orchestra in the central park of Villa Mella putting people to enjoy, so it will be the turn of each local artist in due course; both Sonia Cabral, who is an icon of our municipality, as well as all the native groups from here are going to play in this Tarde de Son, as well as the queen of the clubs, Eneroliza Núñez ”she indicated.

He argued that they must fight to keep the son alive and that these initiatives must receive more support, both from the government and from private investors in the area, to help people have a fun space at no cost in their park as was tradition. before.

The activity was attended by; Young people and older adults, where they could enjoy an environment of healthy fun, according to the councillor. “This seeks to revive the culture of Villa Mella: a town with a lot of culture, with many traditions, and it seems that the Covid had us a little asleep. What we want is to take advantage and give the community the opportunity of a Sunday of healthy recreation in the Central Park of Villa Mella”, he expressed.

López invited all the residents of the Santo Domingo Norte municipality to enjoy the son and the traditional folk culture of Villa Mella, in an afternoon of son to be held on the last Sunday of each month.

Santo Domingo Norte is a traditionally folkloric municipality that coined the rhythm of Son, as one of its traditional rhythms, it is remembered that, in Villa Mella, there was a business called “La Vieja Habana” which was a sanctuary of this genre. It was the first entertainment center in the Santo Domingo Norte municipality to establish son dances, with live music.

More than a genre, the son is a lifestyle, whose old elegance keeps many lovers trapped by the sound combination of musical instruments of Afro-Cuban origin, such as the bongo, playing marimbula, güiro and maraca.