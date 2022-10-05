Entertainment

Verónica Castro was furious and gave Televisa’s most evil villain a tremendous slap

Verónica Castro is one of the most popular telenovela and movie actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen anything of her, surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress and also for her multiple scandals and problems.

The years have undoubtedly passed and now her role in Mexican entertainment has faltered at times, but every time there is a relevant note about her, everyone remembers why she is one of the most iconic actresses in the history of our country.

One of the moments that contributed to this last aspect could be his heartbreaking performances and once he even put Televisa’s most evil villain in her place.

He slapped Rocío Banquells

It all happened in the original version of ‘The rich also cry’, where Banquells and Castro were facing each other for the love of a man. In the plot, Castro gets fed up with Banquells’ ill-treatment and does not hesitate to respond to a slap that Banquells gives him, making it clear that he was not going to leave.

From there, Banquells would become one of Televisa’s favorite villains, being the antagonist in soap operas like ‘La Fiera’, ‘When I Fall in Love’ or ‘Corazón Indomitable’ to name a few.

