Verónica Castro could end up behind bars and all because of Gabriel Soto

Veronica Castro and Gabriel Soto

Verónica Castro is one of the most popular telenovela and movie actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen anything of her, surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress and also for her multiple scandals and problems.

However, all these conflicts have taken their toll and it has become more and more noticeable how the years have not stopped passing by Castro. Various outlets have reported how he has distanced himself from people, largely due to his difficult temperament.

VERÓNICA CASTRO IS UNLEASHED AGAINST HER OWN FANS AFTER THE LATEST ACCUSATIONS

VERÓNICA CASTRO ENFURED AND GAVE TREMENDOUS SLAPS TO TELEVISA’S MOST EVIL VILLAIN

Now, a very serious accusation has emerged against her in relation to some minors and a renowned soap opera actor would be one of the culprits.

The heartthrob Gabriel Soto

Video of Castro where he would show the entire incident with Soto’s video

“Now if it is more quoted… It’s great, everyone looks out, if you can keep an eye on it, it’s fine. How barbaric, it’s a gift for grandma. Very good capture!,” says Castro in a video broadcast by the communicator Jorge Carbajal, where the actress would have had video calls with minors and watched an intimate video of Soto.

“The issue is that he talks about it with GIRLS… There is a part where he remains silent in the video and you see the ‘blur’ of the image of you know what, by Gabriel Soto. Would you allow a woman in her seventies to start talking about those videos with her children, nephews, 13, 14, 16 years old? We do not know if this has legal consequences for Mrs. Castro.”

Source link

