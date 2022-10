Velma from Scooby-Doo is officially a lesbian

It was an open secret, but it was finally made official, the character Velma from Scooby-Do is a lesbian and this is how director Audie Harrison reveals it in the new special tape for Halloween“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”.

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

In the film, the mastermind (voiced by Kate Micucci) falls in love with Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), the aforementioned head of the notorious crime syndicate, much to the delight of the Scooby-Doo fandom.

this my favorite scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

Scenes with a nervous Velma have been making the rounds on Twitter. In one scene, Daphne (Grey Griffin) taunts her fellow mystery solver about her obvious attraction. “I didn’t know convicted felons were your type,” she jokes. A flustered Velma ignores her comments before declaring, “Oh, who am I kidding? I’m smashing big, Daphne!”

The producer of the series, Tony Cervone, also confirmed Velma’s sexual condition on his Instagram.

“Obviously I don’t represent all versions of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people who represents this one,” she shared on Instagram. “We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans understood. For those who didn’t, I suggest you take a closer look. No new news here.”

