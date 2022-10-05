Valentín Trujillo: this is what the leading man of Mexican cinema looked like before he died

In the history of Mexican cinema One of the most recognized actors by the public was Valentin Trujillo, who not only made a long career on the big screenalso on television, since it was soap opera heartthrob. The actor is still remembered by his fans, who still they feel nostalgic when remembering it, especially at the end of his life, as with this photograph that was taken months before his death.

Rafael Valentin Trujillo Gazconfull name of the actor, was born into a family of artists, as he was the grandson of the film producer Valentin Gazcon and nephew of the director Gilberto Gazconso at just 7 years old he made his debut in the theater and in films such as “The Big Rascal”beside Adalberto Martinez “Springs” – who had a terrible disease. For this reason he became one of the child talents of the so-called Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

Valentín Trujillo was part of a Golden Cinema dynasty Photo: Special

Valentín Trujillo, the heartthrob of action movies

Valentín had several participations in the cinema, however, it was not until 1969 that he starred in his first feature film “The sand figures”; for this work he won a “Male Revelation” recognition and gave him the opportunity to be in other films such as “We are men now.” “Beyond Violence” and “Street dog”. During the 70s and 80s, the actor became the protagonist of the action moviessince he was the public’s favorite vigilante.

He also participated in several telenovelas such as “Tomorrow will be another day”“Pasiones on”, “Pequeñeces” and “Juana Iris”, melodramas in which he shared credits with personalities such as Victoria RuffoMary Red, Jacqueline Andere Y Veronica Castro, who today is in the midst of controversy over the accusations that involve her with minors.

The protagonist of “a violent man” and “Contraband and treason” was also characterized by his love affairs. The relationship that marked his career was the one he had with Lucia Mendez, artist with whom he shot “The unknown” Y “Riding to the Moon” and with which he was about to reach the altar, however, she despised them, so they ended. Some time later, Valentín fell in love with Patricia María, whom he married in 1975 and remained until the day of her death.

The actor established himself as a movie and television heartthrob Photo: Special

This is what Valentín Trujillo looked like before his death

During the 90s, the actor continued to participate in movies and Video Home. In the year 2000, Valentín Trujillo made his last participation in the project “between parakeet and parakeet“, after this he walked away from the cameras. However, he was seen at some events that recognized his long career in the industry, such as the time he was awarded in 2005 in the city of Guanajuato.

In his last photographs taken in 2005, his fans noticed that the image of the action movie heartthrob had been left behind, because now he was a leading actor who was enjoying his achievements in the industry. A few months later, on May 4, 2006, to be exact, Valentin Trujillo died at the age of 55. surprisingly, since was the victim of a myocardial infarction when he slept in his house in Mexico City.

Valentín Trujillo died on May 4, 2006 Photo: Cuartoscuro

