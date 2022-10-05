Unstoppable! Manchester City, with a double from Haaland, mercilessly thrashed Copenhagen in the Champions League

Manchester, England.

Erling Haaland’s scoring hunger paved the way for Manchester City to a comfortable victory (5-0) at home against Copenhagen in a duel in which the English could afford to sit the Norwegian down at half-time after signing a brace. True to his habit of piercing the net, Haaland only needed seven minutes and a touch of the ball to transform the first. He did it by finishing off a good cross from the right by Joao Cancelo inside the area. That goal could be followed by another shortly after, when Bernardo Silva found the post. In addition, Haaland was able to extend his account through a header blocked by the goalkeeper, who also deflected a shot from the edge of İlkay Gündogan, and another one from the Scandinavian striker with one hand.

The host played at will, monopolizing the ball and chances. And he did not cease in his intentions to show off a Grabara turned hero until Haaland once again surpassed him by pushing a dead ball into the net after a shot by Sergio Gómez. Gómez did not relent in his intention to score, who before the break tried again causing Kocholava to deviate towards his own goal. With 3-0 at halftime, Guardiola decided to do without Haaland. Without their main offensive reference, City became a more elaborate team but not without success. Mahrez, taking advantage of a Stamenic penalty on Laporte, opened the gap further and made the fourth.

From then on, the local team let inertia and inspiration bring the approaches with them. And in that dynamic Julián Álvarez ran headlong into the post. The goal that was resisted there would end up being done a little later, finishing at will a pass of death from Mahrez. From there to the end the protagonist was Jack Grealish, who did more than enough to win a target but did not reach his goal. A shot with effect that went wide and another shot at the post, the third of the night, were the clearest options for him.