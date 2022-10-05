Ukrainian forces advance towards Luhansk

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree on Wednesday that puts the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine under the control of the Russian State, and modifies the Constitution admitting new regions in the Russian Federation.

Putin also instructed the cabinet to determine how to regulate and operate the Zaporizhia plant, which has been under Russian military control since March, until 2028.

The standoff over the status of the plant, and bombings that have damaged some facilities there, have prompted the International Atomic Energy Agency to intervene.

Just as President Putin was signing the decree, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator, Energoatom, said its chairman would take over as the plant’s director general.

Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom, said in a video addressed to plant employees: “In accordance with the current legislation, approval and regulatory documents, I have decided to take on the functions of general director of the Zaporizhia NPP.”

He said the management of the plant would be transferred directly to Kyiv following the arrest by Russian officials of the plant’s director general, Ihor Murashov.

He said that the operational issues of the plant would be resolved by the technical staff in agreement with the Company’s central office.

“Without a doubt, our work, our destiny, our homes and our future are with Ukraine, as always. We will continue to work in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the energy system of Ukraine, in Energoatom. Do not hesitate,” Petro Kotin noted.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Murashov will not continue his duties at the nuclear power plant after his release from Russian detention.

“The IAEA understands that Mr. Murashov is now with his family in Ukrainian-controlled territory and will not continue his duties at the ZNPP,” it said in a statement.

The nuclear power plant, with six reactors, is the largest in Europe. It is still managed by Ukrainian technicians, but the forced annexation of Zaporizhia means that, under Russian law, it is now on Russian territory.

The annexation of Zaporizhia and three other regions has been widely condemned by the international community, with the vast majority of governments calling it contrary to international law.