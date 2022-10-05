Three Pumas referents would leave the team in the transfer market

The departure of Andrés Lillini has put an end to a cycle that made fans excited, but that did not end up giving the expected results, and opened the door to change. It is that, without a coach, Pumas will have to look for a new technical director and with his arrival there would be several departures from the squad…

Although for many they will be satisfied with the departure of the Argentine from the team, the next few weeks will be very busy, since it is not yet decided who will be the new coach of the team. Obviously, with a new leader, there is not only the possibility of a change of schemes, but also of names within the team.

In the last few minutes, the journalist Antonio Rosales shared on his Twitter account that, with the departure of Andrés Lillini, there are three footballers who could also leave the club. It would be Nicolás Freire, Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Leonel Lópezplayers who already have a certain weight in the squad, so their possible departures are striking.

At the moment, there is no news for this, but at least the departure of Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Nicolás Freire seems strange, as both renewed their relationship with the club before the start of the championship. López, for his part, had renewed for a year at the beginning of 2022, so, if he did not renew, his withdrawal would be a reality. What will happen?

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!