This is the LUXURY house in Miami where José José spent his LAST days with his daughter Sarita

Jose jose spent his last days in the midst of a great controversy caused by his own children who disputed during the last years of the ‘Prince of Song’, for which the singer left this world without being able to solve the complaint, so today we will take a look at the luxurious house of Miami where one of the most prolific singers of all time said goodbye to life, in the company of his beloved daughter saritawho protects the enormous fortune of the singer.

Thanks to the incomparable career of José José, the singer was able to acquire several properties, one of them, the luxurious house in Miami that he lived in during his last days of life, in this home he was helped by saritaits daughter minor and who was left to the protection of this property and now the dispute with Marysol Sosa and José Joel, the other sons of the Prince.

