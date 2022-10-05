This is the LUXURY house in Miami where José José spent his LAST days with his daughter Sarita

Jose jose spent his last days in the midst of a great controversy caused by his own children who disputed during the last years of the ‘Prince of Song’, for which the singer left this world without being able to solve the complaint, so today we will take a look at the luxurious house of Miami where one of the most prolific singers of all time said goodbye to life, in the company of his beloved daughter saritawho protects the enormous fortune of the singer.

Thanks to the incomparable career of José José, the singer was able to acquire several properties, one of them, the luxurious house in Miami that he lived in during his last days of life, in this home he was helped by saritaits daughter minor and who was left to the protection of this property and now the dispute with Marysol Sosa and José Joel, the other sons of the Prince.

Like all Luxurious housethe mansion of Jose jose It has closed circuit surveillance and is located in an exclusive area of MiamiIt has a dimension of two floors and an area of ​​4,160 square feet, it has six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and in recent reports it was said that there were luxury motorcycles worth several thousand dollars, which were owned by sarita and, this expense had not been reported.

the garden of the luxurious house of Jose jose It was one of the singer’s favorite places, even his ex-wife Anel assured that in the final moments when he was still shining, the “Prince of Song” spent long hours in the shelter of his green pastures and colorful flowers, which gave a touch special to your abode.

The bedroom of Jose jose It is one of the most important points of the luxurious house of Miami that the singer had well, it was here where he spent the last days of his life, accompanied by saritawho made sure that his father had all the necessary comforts in his room so that he could spend valuable moments in this part of his home, which is now inhabited by his daughter and his ex-wife, Sara Salazar.

Although the luxurious house of Jose jose It has a value of $374,000 dollars, a price that can be paid by the highest bidder to acquire the property since, despite being purchased in 2017, it has a 30-year mortgage, which has only been covered in a small part, for what if the daughter of the singer wants to keep it, he must settle the debt.

It seems that although saritathe daughter of the ‘Prince of Song’, was the one who watched over his father’s interests in the last daysyou will still have to face several lawsuits that will dictate the fate of the properties of Jose josewhich amount to a fortune of several million pesos that his family disputes to this day.