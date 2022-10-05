This is how City’s rout was experienced in the United locker room

‘Locker room things stay in the locker room.’ It is one of the phrases that go through football conversations and that footballers and coaches usually comment on to avoid more suspicions in their cliques, but sometimes there are exceptions. This is what happened to the Manchester United squad, who after conceding four goals in the first half of the derby against City were ‘on fire’.

Thus, and as different sources have confirmed to Diario AS, the atmosphere was very heated and one player spoke. Lisandro Martínez raised his voice, hurt by the result and considering that they could show more. And although he was not the only one to speak, contrary to what has been speculated in recent hours, Lisandro had no clash with Bruno Fernandes.

In fact, and despite the fact that he usually reacts ostensibly when he is on the pitch, the Portuguese midfielder was not one of those who raised his voice in the Etihad Stadium locker room, as this newspaper has learned. And that is why it is not strange that a day later, both Lisandro and Bruno were seen joking because they have a good relationship.

Yes indeed, nobody denies that the tone of the locker room was stronger than normal and that part of the Ten Hag technical staff also asked the red devils players for more, who tried to react and ended up losing 6-3. A very different attitude from seven months ago, when City gobbled up United and the team, then led by Rangnick, lowered their arms with a 2-1 win in the light and ended up thrashed 4-1.

Christian waits

Compared to that defeat in the final stretch of the 2021-22 season, the only thing that was reproduced on this occasion was the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ten Hag has relegated the Portuguese star to a regular substitute role., and as AS has also learned, the Portuguese striker is not happy at all. That is why he is waiting for events and believes that in January he could have a way out of this unusual situation for him.