Thirteen scientific societies ask for job improvements for doctors in private healthcare

Thirteen scientific societies have come together to make visible the “security risk» What the low cost of Private Healthcare can mean for patients, given the growing dominance of the market by insurers.

In Spain, the practice of private medicine represents 2.6 percent of GDP and more than 95 percent of the doctors who practice it are self-employed. More than 60,000 doctors carry out their activity in private care. Many of them work with insurance companies and hospital groups that dominate this economic activity, with more than 11 million policyholders.

“The deterioration in working conditions and the freezing, for decades, of what the doctor is paid for a clinical or surgical act, harms quality and that can put patient safety at risk,” these have criticized. 13 scientific-medical societies through of the ‘Dignified Manifesto’.

The problem arises, in the opinion of the signatories of the document, when the resources provided to professionals “remain frozen for decades, with scales identical to those of 30 years ago.” «To this is added the resistance of the companies to incorporate in their coverage, medical acts, most advanced and innovative diagnostics and therapeutics in each specialtycollected in the gazetteers of their respective scientific societies”, they add in this regard.

According to the manifesto, the gross economic consideration that doctors receive from the main insurers, in most cases, is around 7-15 euros per act in an outpatient consultation, while, for surgeries, the prices is it so “well below the estimated value.

“Which leads to a decrease in the quality of care, work overload, increased delay times and the frustration of thousands of health workers who cannot provide the best possible care to their patients. Low quality leads to worse medicine and increases the risks for people who receive it. The doctor cannot work oblivious to the latest innovations in his specialty or practice medicine that is not the most advanced for sick people », they argue.

For all these reasons, the medical scientific societies that have signed the ‘Dignified Manifesto’ believe that an update is necessary “reasonable” of the labor relationship between doctors and insurance companies to offer “the quality, modernity and safety necessary in medical care for patients”. They also claim that “the professionalism and ethical commitment of doctors cannot be taken advantage of by companies in the health sector, to compensate and perpetuate this unfair situation».

The scientific societies that sign the document are the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV), the Spanish Association of Urology (AEU), the Spanish Society of Oral and Maxillofacial and Head and Neck Surgery (SECOM CyC), the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) , Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR), Spanish Society of Rheumatology (SER), Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD), Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP), Spanish Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (SEACV), Spanish Society of Cardiovascular and Endovascular Surgery (SECCE), Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN), Spanish Society of Neurosurgery (SENEC) and Spanish Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health (SEPSM).