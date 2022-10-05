These are the 1 dollar bills that can be sold for more than US$ 30,000

some bills of one dollar can be worth more than 30 thousand dollars. Although it seems unusual, there are several peculiarities found in these papers, which are considered “rare” and for which collectors are willing to offer fortunes.

How to identify the bills?

One dollar bill from the National Bank, original series

The note was printed around 1861. There are very few, because they were printed and distributed in national banks at that time. Specialists say they can be worth more than 30 thousand dollars.







Very few exist, as they were printed and issued to individual national banks across the country in 1861.

Rainbow dollar bill

It is the favorite note of the collectors of the Legal Tender Rainbow series. The US Federal Reserve focused primarily on increasing its security, adding features such as multiple colors, fibers, and partially blue paper. These types of bills can be worth around $175 if in good condition, although some collectors have paid as much as $2,000.







The rainbow dollar contains multiple colors, fibers, and partially blue paper.

Rarities in the serial number

Take into account the serial number can help us identify if we have a valuable ticket. According to specialists, if it repeats the same number seven times, it is special and can be worth up to 200 dollars. For example, it can be 18888888 or 37777777.

Also, if the serial number of the bill is the same and is repeated in a row, such as 77787777. Although the 8 is in the middle, it is considered special. These are expensive due to their rarity. So if the bill is in good condition, it could be worth up to $500.

Another one that can cost a lot is the ticket whose serial number is a sequential pattern: 123456789 and 987654321. These are perhaps the most expensive because you only get one in every 16 million. If you get one of these, it’s like winning the lottery. You could earn over $5,000 if a collector wants it.







Dollars that are valuable for their rarities.

Look also