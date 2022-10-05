“There is no pressure; It’s a very close and tough game.”

2022-10-03

Royal Spain receives on Tuesday, October 4 at Alajuelense Sports League in the Morazan Stadium for the first leg of the semifinals of the Concacaf League. The game will start at 7:00 pm, Honduran time. The former coach of the Selection of Honduras, fabian coitusis currently in charge of directing the Costa Rican team, Alajuelense. Intercourse, sympathized this afternoon with the media about how even and disputed this first game will be against Royal Spain. “It is a very close and tough game. Specifically tomorrow’s game is the fact of playing as visitors, because situations are generated in favor of the local, because they know the field and are in their city and country. But we have it clear and within the preparation we know that information, “he began Intercourse at the press conference.

-INTERVIEW- Royal Spain comes from eliminating in the previous phases the Costa Rican teams, Carthaginian Y Heredian. So Coito was consulted if they carry double pressure, because The Machine sinks the teams more Costa Rica. Do you think that the prestige of national football is in danger if they are eliminated? The risk is greater because as we go through the phase there are fewer and fewer teams left that have won the right to be there and fight. With respect to the other, honor or something more than the sporting result is not at stake. It’s good that Spain eliminated two teams from Costa Rica, but football is like that, it’s a back and forth key. Do you feel pressure that you are the third team to be eliminated by Real Spain? There is no pressure, what Real Spain’s results generate against the other teams speaks of the strength of the team (Real Spain), we know that in these instances we were going to face rivals with great power. Any team that reaches these instances is because it has earned the right to be here.

Is there something special about facing Real Spain, due to your past on the bench with the Honduran national team? Nothing particular, it is a greater recognition because I shared with several soccer players in my process with the Honduran National Team. But with those that I have not been, we have observed them and we have prepared the game with respect to the collective and based on the individual characteristics of some players. We try to have as much information as possible to be better prepared for the match. How much has Real España evolved from what you already knew? When I was, Royal Spain He was in the final too, right now he’s positioned in a good place, he’s part of soccer and team cycle changes. Royal Spain He is in a good moment and that is why he is in the semifinals of the Concacaf League. Do you already have a way of hurting Real España in the first leg? One of the main characteristics that football has, much more so at this level when we are in the final stages of the tournament, is the uncertainty of what is going to happen. Therefore, we cannot guarantee what will happen in the game. Based on what we have observed and analyzed, we put together a game plan like every game, sometimes it goes perfectly and sometimes it doesn’t. Hopefully we can get a good result and every time we go to a game we choose the players and the plan to try to limit the rival.