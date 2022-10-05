The voting list is filtered and the world is surprised by the position that Mbappé occupies

To conquer Paris is the desire of Kylian Mbappewho closed the doors to real Madrid to go in search of that goal. But in the city that every weekend makes the fans of PSG could receive a harsh impact for his career. Is that next October 17 will be the delivery ceremony of the Golden Ball in the Theater du Chaletet of the French capital, and in the leaked list the French star is not even among the first 5.

The atmosphere of football never ceases to amaze. After the commotion that arose when French Football did not include Leo Messi in the top 30 of the season, his teammate could suffer a similar negative effect. At least that is perceived in the payroll that Internet users around the world already circulate.

“Three favourites? Benzema, Mané and me”, he said kiki some time ago. Apparently, those in charge of choosing the best of the season do not think the same and, despite having a great football year, the world champion would be outside the top five (he is in sixth position with just 94 votes).

1

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

521

The difference in votes with the rest of his pursuers is abysmal. And it’s no surprise: the Frenchman had an overwhelming season on a personal level that allowed the real Madrid swell their showcases: it was key to winning The league and the Champions Leagueamong other things.

two

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

298 votes

The Senegalese was decisive for Liverpool as well as for his country, which conquered the Africa Cup. Those parchments allowed him to be acquired by the German team, although in England they already miss him…

3

Vinicius (Real Madrid)

190 votes

The Brazilian arrived at Merengue and quickly acquired questions for poor performance. However, the trend changed drastically, largely because he was the author of the goal with which real Madrid conquered the last Champions League (1-0 before Liverpool).

4

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

179 votes

For many soccer fans, the Egyptian is one of the best players in the premier league in recent years. Nevertheless, Liverpool he fought all the competitions but mostly he stayed on the verge of the title. That works against him at the time of voting.

5

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

99 votes

The first of the “top 5” to not reach a hundred votes. The Pole was transcendental in Bayern Munich, but the low parity of the Bundesliga (added to the fact that in the Champions was far from the Olympic lap) prevented him from positioning himself higher.