The US and South Korea fired four missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan in response to North Korea’s weapons tests

Each of the allies fired two missiles from the ATACMS system into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas) that hit designated targets as detailed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in a brief statement in which no further details are specified about the time or place of the weapons test.

The South Korean and US militaries today fired four surface-to-surface missiles in a joint test that aims to serve as a response to the North Korean launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) the day before .

On Tuesday, Pyongyang fired what appears to be a Hwasong-12 that flew over Japan for the first time in five years and was the longest North Korean projectile ever traveled to the having flown around 4,500 kilometers reaching a maximum height of almost 1,000 kilometers.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned the launch on the same Tuesday and promised a first response that arrived hours laterwhen a South Korean F-15 fighter jet also fired precision bombs at mock targets in the Yellow Sea.

Many experts believe that the fact that the North Korean projectile flew over Japan for the first time in five years may point to a intensification, in number and scale, of North Korean weapons tests just as it happened in precisely 2017, when the regime carried out what is currently its last nuclear test to date.

North Korea, which has rejected offers to resume dialogue and remains completely isolated from the outside world due to the pandemic, approved in 2021 an important weapons modernization plan.

Satellites have revealed that it has been poised for months to carry out a new detonation in Punggye-ri (northeast), and analysts believe that Tuesday’s launch can anticipate a new atomic test which, they point out, would almost in all likelihood be done after the conclusion of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) congress so as not to stir up Beijing.

Brazil, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the current period, condemned “vehemently” this Tuesday the launch of the North Korean missile which flew over Japan and urged North Korea to “contain the escalation of tensions” in the region.

“In addition to representing a direct violation” of a Security Council resolution that determined that North Korea “must cease all activities related to its ballistic missile program, this latest test violated Japan’s airspace,” the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a note .

The office also denounced that said action “represents an even greater risk to the security situation in the region“.