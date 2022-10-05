The unfair claim against Edson Álvarez for Ajax’s win at the hands of Napoli

Edson Alvarez and Ajax went through a nightmare in the magical nights of the Champions League (Photo by: Patrick Goosen/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The confrontation between Edson Álvarez, Jorge Sánchez and Hirving Lozano was one of the most anticipated by the Mexican fans. What better than national soccer players competing in the elite of world soccer? What was not expected was the disastrous score that he played against Álvarez and Sánchez, since the “chucky” and company completely overwhelmed them with a 1-6. Something that purists label as an “accident”. Well, the Amsterdam team is one of the best ranked in the current Champions League.

The most resounding transcended beyond the limits of the game rectangle. In social networks, national fans pointed to Edson Álvarez as one of the main people responsible for the scandalous result. In today’s meeting, if there was something to reproach the one from Tlalnepantla, It could be that, prior to Napoli’s third goal, he lost an aerial duel – difficult for him to do – on rival ground. From this, the Neapolitan team took advantage of the poor defensive standing of the Amsterdam team and headed to put a heavy nail in the coffin. The other goals came from set pieces and turnovers by his teammates and which were irremediable.

Some other fans in networks, in addition to pointing out even the smallest movement of the soccer player, expressed that he is one of the worst soccer players in the tricolor team facing the World Cup. Nevertheless, Edson numbers with children of the gods show the opposite. The “Machin” He has become one of the highest ranking players within his team and in the Eredivisie. He is steadfast on the mark, he recovers notable amounts on the ground and in aerial duels, his runs go from area to area and he is the escape valve within his team when there is pressure.

According to the portal Statiskicksuntil the month of September, Edson was one of the midfielders who have stood out this season; he is first in interceptions, third in successful tackles and accurate passes, fourth in steals, fifth in final third passes and sixth in spike passes. The machine he is one of the most effective defensively, which is essential in his position. During the 2021-2022 seasonEdson was a cornerstone in the system of Erik ten Hag, at the same time that he became two-time champion of the League of the Netherlands, something that, until now, none of the other Mexican soccer players in Europe have been able to achieve. And during that same period, Álvarez became the fifth most effective midfielder (60.3%) of duels won in the Eredivisie.

In the Mexican National Team the situation is not different either. The youth squad of América has become one of the favorite players of Gerardo Martinosince it is the second Mexican with the most calls, with 38 calls in the cycle of daddy; just behind Jesus Gallardo who has 45 appointments. On the field of play, Edson’s presence has also become fundamental in Martino’s tactical standing. He is in charge of making coverage in the defensive zone, getting between the two central defenders, being in charge of coming out with the ball under control, in addition to having a strong presence on the rival field, despite the fact that Álvarez is not as gifted in the technique.

In addition to what has been shown, Edson has become the most consistent national footballer in Europe. In the 2021-22 season, of the 2,970 possible minutes, the one from Tlalnepantla was present in 85% of the minutes on the pitch in the local league. In Champions he was present in 88.5% of the total minutes.

So far this season, the Mexican pivot has appeared with 492 (78.09%) minutes played out of a possible 630 in the Dutch league and in the Champions League he has played 268 (99.25%) out of 270 minutes. Far above Hirving Lozano who barely accumulates 45% of the minutes in the Champions League.

For many, the Dutch league is simply a competition that is not worth turning around to see, because with little you can do a lot there. However, the Eredivisie is an ideal showcase for footballers who have just emigrated to the old continent. This is a training league to which great European teams turn to look for reinforcements with a promising future. The transformation of highly competitive players has been established since ancient times and proof of this is the passage of Romario, Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Suárez or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. All of them surpassed the league level before leaving for great teams.

