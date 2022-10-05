The truth is revealed. What Fernando Colunga has hidden from himself out of shame

Fernando Colunga

October 05, 2022 11:00 a.m.

Fernando Colunga is one of the most talented actors on television, his leading roles are memorable and he is known for being a thorough professional, who studies each of the characters he has to play; For example, he has learned fencing to bring the pirate from Pasión to life.

For what they have said that everything he sets out to achieve, after all he is the gallant of gallants on television. But what few knew is that the actor has an aspect of his life that embarrasses him and he does not dare to reveal.

And it’s about dancing, it turns out that Colunga is not a good dancer, every time he appeared at Cristina’s show and they asked him to dance, the actor “played crazy” as his companions from Alborada, Lucero and Daniela Romo confessed.

Daniela Romo was an expert in dancing on set

They even had a fun moment with Daniela in which while Colunga was sitting she moved his feet, simulating a dance, and Cristina took the opportunity to “throw the actor upside down” by saying that he does not dance; the same thing that Thalía would have told him, who supposedly taught him to dance salsa.