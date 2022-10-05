The trick to scan and sign documents on iPhone in 30 seconds

There is a very easy way to scan and sign documents on iPhone in 30 seconds. Photo: Getty.

The beauty of simplicity. In most cases, the simplest is more attractive, and of course, much more productive. A simple tweet about an iPhone feature has sparked a craze and racked up millions of views in record time.

We refer to this post on Twitter by Vala Ashfar, columnist for ZDNet, who wanted to show the world how in less than half a minute you can scan, sign and send a document thanks to the iPhone.

The curious thing about the case is that there is nothing new in this function, already existing in previous versions of iOS, nor in the possibility of signing documents on the iPhone. Everything already existed, what happens is that now this columnist has shown us it united and with an overwhelming simplicity.

Scan, sign and send a document in 30 seconds

What does this sequence that far exceeds ten million views show? In it we can see what looks like a contract on a table and our protagonist scanning it using Notes, signing it and sending it by email.

But let’s detail the process analyzing the elements one by one:

scan the document

In this section, Ashar combines the ForceTouch function on Notes (or what is the same, pressing and holding the icon) to activate the scanner integrated in this versatile native app. To reproduce this, simply press and hold on the Notes app icon and then select “Scan”, and place the camera on the document. The software will automatically scan it (you may need to move your iPhone away from the document).

document signature

The second part arrives with the signing of the document. For this, it will be necessary that we have the signature already saved (or we save it at that moment); just click on the top button of the options and then “Marking”, where “Signature” will appear; we drag it where we want and we can even adjust its size.

With the iPhone Notes tool you can scan documents. Photo: Tech Trends. Gado/Getty Images.

Sending of the signed document

With everything ready, we will only have to share the document by email or the application that we want and the cycle will have been closed.

Continue reading the story

Everything is simple, fast and intuitive and as usual, Android owners have rushed to respond to that tweet saying that they have been enjoying this feature for a long time. And as usual, this reality is of little concern to iPhone owners, who have found an insulting way to sign and send documents.

And the legal value? Naturally, anyone who has your scanned signature and PDF can sign it for you, but that’s another issue where convenience ranks on this side of the scale for convenience.

You may also like:

VIDEO | These tips will help you get the most out of your iPhone