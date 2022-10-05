The three candidatures presented to host the 2030 World Cup; Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal

2022-10-05

Portugal Y Spain they included Ukraine this Wednesday in his joint candidacy for the organization of the World Cup 2030in an action with which they want to give “hope” and show solidarity with a country affected by war. “The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) have incorporated the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) into the Iberian Bid to organize the 2030 World Cup,” said the RFEF it’s a statement. “Now it is no longer the Iberian candidacy, it is the European candidacy”, said the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubialeswho announced the decision together with his counterparts from Portugal, Fernando Gomezand of Ukraine, Andrei Pavelko, at a press conference at the UEFA headquarters in the Swiss town of Nyon. “It may have surprised some, but for us it was a logical and natural decision,” he said. gums in the appearance before the media.

“We all hope that in 2030 the war will be over,” said the president of the FPF for which, even when hostilities end, “Ukraine will need our help and we will be there”. In the World Cup that will commemorate the centenary of the greatest planetary soccer tournament, created in 1930 in Uruguay, the three countries want to “symbolize the unity of Europe,” he said. Pavelko. Details on how it will be integrated Ukraine in the Iberian candidacy they will be revealed in the future, indicated the organizers. “The institutional headquarters is Madrid, the administrative headquarters will continue to be Lisbon, and now the Ukrainian federation will start working with us,” he said. Rubiales. Spain Y Portugal They made their joint candidacy official to organize the 2030 World Cup on June 5, 2021 before a friendly match between both teams at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Competition The Iberian candidacy competes for the organization of the World Cup with the one presented in August by Argentina, Chili, Uruguay Y Paraguaywho are confident of hosting the World Cup event by having the place where this competition was born. The idea of ​​a World Cup “was thought, analyzed and launched here in Uruguay almost 100 years ago” and “became the greatest celebration of world sport,” said the president of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF). , Ignatius Alonso. Therefore, “it is fair to organize the 2030 world championship in the place where it all began, where the guts, courage, intelligence and effort were to achieve it,” he added.