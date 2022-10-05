The theory that Fernando Colunga would have died

Fernando Colunga could have died

October 04, 2022 11:23 a.m.

Fernando Colunga is one of the most beloved actors on television, thanks to his extraordinary participation in Mexican soap operas, in which he has starred in different drama and love stories, the actor has been one of the most coveted in the artistic medium, since Thanks to his great physical appearance, he is considered one of the favorite leading men of thousands of women.

We know that the actor Fernando Colunga throughout his career has decided to keep his life private, although many things have been questioned, the actor stayed away from the small screen for a long time, but a few weeks ago he announced that he was returning to an interesting project, so different things have been speculated.

Fernando Colunga is one of the actors who took the most care of his physique, because even a book of exercise routines for women has, however, now that he reappeared on television, it has been speculated that he could be a double and the real actor would have died, after That his appearance is not what he was used to by his thousands of fans, however, it remains the doubt with which he has left the appearance of the heartthrob.

Fernando Colunga and his romance with Thalía

We know that during the trilogy of the “Marías” telenovelas starring Thalía, where she shared the scene with Fernando Colunga, it was learned that between these two great actors they had a secret romance, however, after all the pressure from the media communication, the couple decided to end their relationship due to lack of privacy.