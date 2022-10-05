The strange ritual of Eugenio Derbez to say goodbye to his daughter

Eugenio Derbez and the ritual he does with his daughter

October 05, 2022 11:30 a.m.

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most beloved comedians and producers in Mexico, we know that the actor is also recognized for his program “La Familia P, Luche”, with which he managed to consolidate himself within Mexican television, however, Eugenio Derbez did not he settled for being recognized in his country, and he looked for a way to venture into international cinema and thanks to his talent he managed to become a Hollywood star.

In addition to being a great actor, producer and comedian, Eugenio Derbez proves to be a great father for his little daughter Aitana with whom he had a product of his marriage to actress and host Alessandra Rosaldo, however, in his role as a father he also usually has his funny occurrences, and the actor has revealed a tender and fun ritual that he has with his daughter Aitana.

What all started as a funny joke, has become a ritual with which Eugenio Derbez says goodbye to his daughter before going to school, since on one occasion Eugenio recorded a video where he sits his daughter in the truck he kisses him and tells him “behave well” and after starting the truck the actor begins to scream acting that he had been stuck closing the door but it was all a joke, but to his bad luck his daughter asks him to do it daily and now it is a ritual between Derbez and Aitana.

Eugenio Derbez says he is a Latin Lover

We all remember the funny movie that Eugenio Derbez starred in alongside his son Vadhir Derbez and the great actress Salma Hayek, where he showed his most gallant side to conquer women, where the actor confessed that he is the character with whom he most identifies because he has that gift of being able to conquer women.