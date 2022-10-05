The shadow that Verónica Castro carries from her dark past

Verónica Castro and the shadow that torments him

October 04, 2022 4:08 p.m.

Verónica Castro is one of the most beloved actresses and hosts in Mexico, without a doubt, Vero’s personality helped her a lot to be able to fit into the artistic environment and become one of the public’s darlings, in addition to her great talent that she has shown to throughout his career in his different soap operas and innumerable television programs.

Despite being a person who prefers to stay away from controversy, the actress has starred in some romances that have put her in the eye of the hurricane, one of the media partners that Vero had was her relationship with the actor Manuel “Loco” Valdés with whom He had his eldest son Cristian Castro, but unfortunately he never took charge of his responsibility.

Some time later, Verónica Castro was given the opportunity again in love with Enrique Niembro, father of her second son, with whom she was very close to reaching the altar and consecrating their relationship in marriage, however, there were people who were against her marriage, because it was her fiancé’s parents who asked her not to approve of the union, which made Verónica Castro change her mind and repent.

Why did Verónica Castro’s in-laws not approve of her marriage?

It is said that the plans of Verónica Castro and Enrique Niembro were canceled due to the lack of approval from the groom’s parents, who imposed this marriage only because of the fame of the actress, for them it was an impediment that the wife of his son belonged to the artistic medium and is the great shadow that stopped the happiness of the actress.