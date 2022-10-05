The penultimate ticket for the 2023 World Classic was defined – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

The fifth version of the World Classic has already defined almost all of its participants. After Tuesday’s result in the Panama qualifier, there is only one ticket left to define for the most important event in international baseball.

The locals achieved a 3×0 victory over the dangerous team Brazil, in a match that was played in a packed Rod Carew stadium in the capital of Canal.

Panamanian José Ramos’ home run from the fifth post was the fundamental connection of the match. The center fielder sent the ball out of bounds down the left flank and with a runner in circulation. The connection occurred in the closing of the fourth episode against former major league Andre Rienzo and blew up the baseball park.

bouquets played this year in Class-A and he shot nothing less than 25 homers and drove in almost a hundred runs (97).

But it is not possible to speak of vital elements in the Panamanian victory and leave the starter of the clash Ariel Jurado in the background. The experienced right-hander completely tied up the South Americans.

Panama added one more run in the fifth. Rodrigo Orozco was transferred by Rienzo, and the rest was the responsibility of reliever Christian Rummel. Touch in sacrifice and cannon shot to the left of Allen Córdova allowed to put the score 3×0.

And then came the hit from designated hitter Edgar Muñoz to round off the final 4×0 in the seventh inning.

Regarding pitching, each host pitcher tied cortico to the battering of Brazil. The most significant of all was starter Ariel Jurado, who took individual credit. Jurado pitched until 2020 in the Major Leagues and spent three seasons in total between Texas and the New York Mets.

Another former big leaguer, Enrique Burgos, also had action in the match, while left-hander Alberto Baldonado pitched the final inning in which Panama finally celebrated its return to the World Classic. They even launched fireworks at the time of the 27th out with the strikeout of the Istmeño closer to Christian López.

The canal squad thus returns to a contest that they have not attended since 2009. The final ticket for the competition next March will be played this Wednesday by the teams from Brazil and Nicaragua.

The pinoleros beat Argentina 7×6 and will try to qualify for this fair for the first time in its history. The Brazilians, who have already beaten Nicaragua in this qualifier, are aiming to return to an event in which they were for the only opportunity in the 2013 edition.