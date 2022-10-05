The Oxxo cashier paralyzes the network with a tight look with transparencies

Her real name is Alex Silva, but she is known as ‘La Cajera del OXXO‘ and she is an influencer who has conquered social networks not only with her charisma, but also with her beauty. Through her various accounts, she is in charge of commenting on the details of her employment. Thanks to her videos on TikTok she has managed to get many visitors where she works. The young woman fell in love with everyone with a transparent look and took all eyes.

To learn a little more about Alex Silva, is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León and is shaping up to be one of the figures of TikTok, since, on more than one occasion, she shares all the situations she experiences on a daily basis and the things that a worker has to go through with clients. In this social network, she already has more than 200,000 followers and with only ten videos, she has already managed to exceed one million views.

Alex Silva She works for the Oxxo chain and works as a cashier, where she shares the experiences she has with customers. Through TikTok, many users ask for the address where the place is located to visit it. She has shown what her work attire is like and she has come to be compared to other celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife.

Beyond her videos from work, the cashier at Oxxo He shares his other passions on his Instagram account where he has more than 23 thousand followers. Over there, Alex Silva She showed off her body with a transparent look and a short white skirt that caused sighs among her fans. The 23-year-old managed to attract all eyes.

Secondly, Alex Silva She has shown her curves in a swimsuit and that caused the temperature of Instagram to rise. In a short time, the Oxxo cashier became an influencer and one of the most beautiful women in our country. For her fans, the bad news is that the young woman is engaged, so her heart is busy.