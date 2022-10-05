The NFL Power Rankings at the end of Week 4 of the regular season

This is what the hierarchical order of the league looks like, at the conclusion of the fourth day of the 2022 regular season

Little time did the taste last Miami Dolphins the top spot on our weekly pecking order, in a week in which they were mired in controversy over the way they dealt with their quarterback Tua Tagovailoawho will ultimately not play in Week 5.

On the other hand, an explosive performance of the offensive of the Kansas City Chiefs returned them to the throne of NFL Power Rankings of ESPN.

At the bottom of our ranking, las vegas raiders tied their first victory of the campaign and that helped them to leave the basement, which remained in the possession of the Houston Texans now.

Among the teams that made the biggest jump in the week, are the Cincinnati Bengalsthat they might have finally found the compass in their campaign.

You can enjoy the 2022 NFL regular season through Star+; subscribe here!

After the week 4 of action in the regular season, this is what it looks like the pecking order of the 32 NFL teams, according to the ESPN.com Power Rankings:

After four games, only one undefeated team remains, but that’s not the team that rules the NFL Power Rankings on ESPN.com. ESPN Illustration

Note: The number in parentheses indicates where that team was in last week’s Power Rankings.

Patrick Mahomes shows us week after week that this is his league and the rest are mere spectators. What a show he put on against the No. 1 defense in points allowed and he makes it look easy. — SML

The Eagles remain the best team in the NFL in terms of record, and it’s easy to see why. They have one of the best running attacks in the league, they don’t give up the ball well, they dominate time of possession and they convert drives into points. In short, they confirm that the winning formula is still simple, after all this time. –RZ

The Bills hit a slump early in Baltimore and pulled themselves out of trouble to rally from a 17-point deficit and escape with the win. In the end, that’s what good teams do. — CE

Minnesota remains in command in the NL North and while they didn’t have the most convincing of wins in London, the reality is that their first-year coach, Kevin O’Connell, will take these kinds of wins every time and adjust on the March. — SML

Little by little, Green Bay begins to trust its young wide receivers more, and from that, the offense acquires the facet that it was missing. Defensively, keep an eye on Rashan Gary, who continues to grow from week to week. –RZ

The Dolphins are under the microscope for all the wrong reasons. After its surprising 3-0 start, now nobody remembers the sport and the only thing that is talked about in Miami is how the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss Sunday’s game with a concussion, was handled. How much will this situation affect the performance of the template? We’re about to find out. — CE

I can understand the excitement of his fans behind Cooper Rush and three straight wins, but what I fail to understand is that there is even talk of a controversy over who should be the starter when Dak Prescott is ready. — SML

There’s no blaming John Harbaugh for going for the touchdown on fourth down, when moments later, Josh Allen made it abundantly clear that a Justin Tucker field goal wasn’t going to keep the Bills from scoring a touchdown. Don’t be fooled by the final difference of 3 points on the scoreboard. –RZ

Daniel Jones has a chance to play this week, which is great news for Saquon Barkley, who won’t have to line up as the Giants’ emergency quarterback after Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were injured in a 10-minute span against the Bears. — CE

Tom Brady finally had all the weapons at his disposal in the passing game and it wasn’t enough for them to battle the No. 1 in our ranking, but what should concern Todd Bowles the most is how fragile his defense looked against a contender . — SML

When there’s pressure on the opposing quarterback, especially one as prone to throwing interceptions as Matthew Stafford, the road to victory shortens significantly. So it was Monday night for the Niners. –RZ

Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and opened up the offense for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the result was a comfortable win for the Titans who have them squarely in contention for the AFC South. — CE

It seems that Cincinnati finally understood that they are no longer in the preseason and look like the team that made it to the Super Bowl last season, but now we will see if this is true in a power-on-power matchup in Baltimore. — SML

There’s time to get back on track, but the reigning NFL champions must find answers to their offensive line questions if they have any aspirations to defend that title. –RZ

After taking a 14-0 lead, the Jaguars gave up 29 unanswered points in Philadelphia, those are the details they need to fix if they want to be considered a threat. — CE

Arizona needs to be more consistent and their offense needs to look more like the version they presented in the second half against the Panthers because other teams won’t give them that kind of facility, especially in their division. — SML

Finally, Austin Ekeler caught on and the results are in sight. What should not be neglected is the rehabilitation for all the injured players in Los Angeles now, so that they return on time and in a position to fight, yet, for a place in the playoffs. –RZ

Jacoby Brissett made it clear that he is a good backup quarterback and nothing more, the Browns should know by now that if the game is left in the hands of their quarterback, the result will most likely be another loss. — CE

Zach Wilson showed interesting things against the Steelers and now they have added their second win on the road so far in 2022, but the most important thing for Robert Saleh and company is the fact that they are winning games that previously seemed certain defeat. — SML

In a season of frank rebuilding, there’s no rush to line up Desmond Ridder in Atlanta. Right or wrong, at least the Falcons know what to expect from Marcus Mariota. –RZ

2 Related

Seattle had its most complete offensive performance of the season thus far, Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes and Rashaad Penny scored twice on the ground, their dominance was such that they didn’t need to punt once. It’s true that they faced the worst defense in the NFL, but if it were that simple, any other Lions rival would have done what the Seahawks did sooner. — CE

What nightmares Nathaniel Hackett must be having in his first opportunity as head coach because he doesn’t seem to be on the same page with Russell Wilson and if that wasn’t enough, they’ve now lost Javonte Williams for the rest of the year. — SML

The good news is that Justin Fields covered the lowest betting proposal in passing yards for an NFL quarterback. The bad news is that he wasn’t nearly enough to convince anyone that the Bears have their quarterback of the future. –RZ

Offensively there is not much to blame the Lions, especially after scoring 45 points, but they can do little if the defense does not do its part. Detroit didn’t intercept or sack Geno Smith once on Sunday, so if they continue that trend of not rushing opposing quarterbacks, they’ll continue to get points in spades and having the No. 1 offense in the league won’t matter. — CE

It is true that moral victories do not exist in the NFL and even less with a head coach like Bill Belichick, but without a doubt his fans left with a pleasant taste in their mouths despite the defeat at Lambeau Field. — SML

The unpredictability of the Colts has probably been one of the most frustrating themes of the current regular season. If you like roller coasters with steep drops, you have to visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. –RZ

The voices calling for a quarterback trade over Jameis Winston’s multiple interceptions now know what they have in Andy Dalton. Dalton may not be spectacular, but at least he made the Saints look competitive once again. — CE

The Kenny Pickett era began in Pittsburgh and it was evident how fans in the stands celebrated when Mitch Trubisky was removed from the game to make way for the rookie who breathed new life into the offense, but let’s see if he can do this regularly. — SML

The Raiders placed the fate of their game on the shoulders of Josh Jacobs, and the running back responded with the best rushing total of his career. Now, the next step is how to intertwine that facet of the game with what we should expect week to week from Davante Adams and Darren Waller. –RZ

The Commanders have been the poster child for irregularity this season, largely due to their inability to establish their running game, the good news is that Brian Robinson, the projected starting running back for 2022, has been cleared to return after recovering two shots to the leg, that will certainly give a big boost to the offense. — CE

It seems that the “marriage” between quarterback Baker Mayfield and the fans is living very low hours, but I do not think that Sam Darnold is the solution, although it seems that the fans would prefer to see him under center when he is available. — SML

It’s no surprise to find Houston at the bottom of our Power Rankings. After all, this is the least talented roster in the league. That day one draw against Indy looks less and less surprising. –RZ

participated in the preparation of these NFL Power Rankings for ESPN: Erick Cervantes (EC) and Rafa Zamorano (RZ)