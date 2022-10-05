The millionaire that Club América can lose because of Nicolás Benedetti

Even though the Eagles of America are going through one of their best moments at a sporting and collective level within the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022in the last hours it was commented that in the Nest a scenario could arise that would generate serious economic problems for the first team.

According to the most recent reports and information, the protagonist of the probable event is nothing more and nothing less than Nicholas Benedetticurrent element of the Mazatlan gunboatswho was transferred to the ranks of the Pacific Pearl on loan.

The reason lies in the transfer of ‘Nico’ with Mazatlanbecause the midfielder has already finished his stay with the purple box, so now the corresponding authorities will have to define what will happen to him and where his football future is pointing.

Could Nicolás Benedetti return to the Eagles?

America cannot keep him in its squad because it no longer has room to support one more foreigner. Because of this, it is expected that Mazatlan choose to buy the Colombian element, otherwise the only options would be to give it back (on loan), exchange it or sell it.

However, another worrying fact is that Benedetti arrived at the sports project of Coapa with a value of 5 million dollars and today, the records and data of the transfer market have shown that it is worth around 3 million.