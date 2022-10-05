The loss of Pelé that shakes the entire world of football

In the preview of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Pelé shook the world of football with news that no one expected. Here we tell you how much money the goodbye of his most precious car will leave in his bank account.

Recognized throughout the planet as Pelé, the footballer who has Edson Arantes do Nascimento written on his document was a global beast. The best Brazilian of all time. A striker of race. One of the members of the top three of all history. No one can deny that the striker who shone at Santos had an amazing career. Although beware, few know of his love for classic cars and a surprising news shook everyone. How many dollars will his unexpected goodbye add to your bank account?

Pelé is 81 years old (he turns 82 on October 23, 2022) and an indelible story in the hearts of all football fans, for which he was one of the players who made the most money at the time. It is true, he does not compare to the fortune billed by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and company, but equally to the 10 who won three World Cups, he always had enough to give himself certain luxuries. Among them, the luxury cars to which he will now say goodbye.

As Tork was able to find out, the first car in Pelé’s life was a Volkswagen Beetle, which a dealership gave him in 1956, when he was barely 16 years old and was already breaking it in Santos. Later, he bought several more: an Aero Willys 2600, a BMW Isetta and a Mercedes Benz W111 Limousine. Although his delicate state of health led him to make a decision that few can understand.

As hundreds of news portals assure, O Rei Pelé chose to sell all his luxury cars. Of course, including his first car, his most precious treasure that has almost no market value, although at auction it could exceed 500 thousand dollars without problems. Being 81 years old and not going through a great moment in his life, the soccer player got rid of some cars that he had in his garage to pay for his illness. Besides, he couldn’t enjoy them from his bed either. Meanwhile, all of football sympathizes with him and prays for his recovery. Hopefully soon he can return to the dealership in search of another gem for his garage!

From what some newspapers in your country have published, the car could be auctioned and there see how much money is obtained for it. Surely he is a millionaire that his heirs will enjoy, who are by his side in the most complex moment of his life.