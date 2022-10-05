The largest chess platform on the internet suspects that a young Grandmaster cheated in more than 100 games

Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old American grandmaster, has been at the center of a storm in the chess world since early last month.

In a 72-page report published Tuesday, one of the leading online chess platforms found that Hans Niemann “probably cheated” on his site more often and at a later age of what he has publicly acknowledged.

Niemanna 19-year-old American grandmaster, has been at the center of a storm in the chess world since the beginning of last monthwhen a surprising victory over the number 1 in the world, Magnus Carlson, was followed by Carlsen hinting that something nefarious had happened. Subsequently, Niemann said that he had cheated in games in chess.com when he was 12 and 16 years old, but insisted that he had not repeated what he described as “an absolutely ridiculous mistake”. Niemann added that he had never cheated “in a prize tournament”.

Carlsena Norwegian grandmaster, then protested against Niemann by withdrawing from the rematch after playing only one move. Late last month, Carlsen gave voice to his actions and accused Niemann of having “cheated more – and more recently – than he has publicly admitted.” Tuesday’s report chess.comwhich calls itself “the number 1 platform for online chess”, added some support to Carlsen’s vague accusations.

Pointing to its “best in class” cheat detection system, the website claimed that Niemann ‘probably cheated’ in over 100 online matchesincluding some that occurred after he had turned 17 and took place at prize events.

At the same time, chess.com said his investigation found no “concrete statistical evidence” that Niemann cheated in his victory over Carlsen or in a series of face-to-face matches. However, the website added that found certain aspects of that victory “suspicious”which snapped Carlsen’s 53-game winning streak in OTB despite Niemann playing from the slightly disadvantaged black position, and noted his “statistically extraordinary” rise in the sport.

Niemann has not publicly commented on the conclusions of chess.comechoed by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. He is scheduled to compete in the United States Chess Championship that begins Wednesday in St. Louis. Officials from the St. Louis Chess Club, which organizes the OTB tournament, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

chess.com said whate removed Niemann from his platform and disinvited him from an important competition he is organizing. The site said it dealt with him confidentially, in accordance with his usual policy, and only began making public statements about his situation after he spoke about his dealings. Niemann served a previous suspension from the site and admitted to cheating, he said. chess.comafter his “cheat detection software and team discovered a suspicious game” at the time.

“We think Hans is an incredibly strong player and a talented individual”he claimed chess.com in your report. “That said, given his history on our site, we didn’t think we could ensure he would play fair in our online events until we could re-evaluate testing and our protocols. However, to be clear, it is not our position that Hans should be limited or banned from OTB chess.”

The International Chess Federation (FIDE), the sport’s governing body, announced at the end of September that started an investigation about Carlsen’s accusations of cheating and Niemann’s comments about it. FIDE said its investigation would be led by members of its Fair Play Commission and would include “the possibility of calling in consultation with external experts when analysis is required.” chess.com indicated that he was prepared to cooperate with the FIDE investigation if asked to do so.

The deception of a chess player, especially in an online game, would probably involve connecting to a chess computer, or engine, capable of playing at a higher level which any human has been able to reach.

“Most chess engines use neural networks that have been trained on millions of high-level chess games to capture the deepest strategic understanding of chess,” he noted. chess.com. “They also have almost infallible tactical calculation, as they can look at more than 40 moves deep into the position and calculate the possible outcomes.”

It has been said that Niemann used such an engine in OTB gamesthough his means of doing so remain the subject of speculation.

Carlsen said that during his loss last month, “He had the impression that [Niemann] he wasn’t tense or even fully focused on the game in critical positionswhile outperforming me as a black in a way that I think only a few players can.”

What aroused the suspicions of others was Niemann’s clever countermeasure after Carlsen made a relatively unusual opening. Niemann later said that “by some miracle” he had investigated the possibility of such a sequence earlier in the day, adding: “It’s so ridiculous I checked it out.”

In his report, chess.com noted Niemann’s other comments after the game, in which he proposed a move that could have been made and then asked to see an engine’s evaluation of the move.

“This analysis and engine dependency,” the report stated, “appear to be in disagreement with the level of preparation that Hans claimed was at stake in the game and the level of analysis necessary to defeat the World Chess Champion”.

chess.com I affirm that your cheat detection system -which uses comparisons both with the plays recommended by the engine and with the competitive profile of a given player, as well as information from “a panel of trained analysts”- had led to the confession of cheating four FIDE top 100 players. In addition, the system has caused the closure of the online accounts of “dozens” of grandmasters, in addition to those of hundreds of other notable players.

The site reiterated that “is not aware of any concrete evidence to show that Hans is cheating on the chessboard or has cheated on the chessboard”. chess.com He added that although some of Niemann’s recent online play seemed suspicious, he was not aware of evidence that he had cheated after August 2020. chess.com it also downplayed the possibility of widespread cheating on its platform, saying it estimated that less than 0.14 percent of its users engage in such behavior.

“Our events are, in general, free of cheating”said chess.com in the report. “We strongly believe that cheating in chess is rare, preventable and far less widespread than is currently portrayed in the media.”

