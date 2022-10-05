The incredible transformation of Sebastián Caicedo after their separation – People – Culture

The separation of Sebastián Caicedo and Carmen Villalobos has been, perhaps, one of the most mediatic ruptures of the national show business. After 10 years of courtship and three of marriage, the couple announced a few months ago what many fans feared at the time: the end had come for one of the most stable relationships in the world of entertainment.

While the actress, remembered for her recent participation in the production ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, has been seen, more than ever, focused on her professional projects -Villalobos returned to the small screen as presenter of the reality show ‘Top Chef VIP’ from ‘Telemundo’-; The actor from Cali has rather stayed away from social networks -from time to time he shows his looks and some previews of his work-. Until a few days ago, he shocked all followers with a publication that left much to talk about.

Everything seems to indicate that tusa, on occasions, not only brings out the most heartfelt reflections, but also the best physical attributes of celebrities. At least, that is the case of Caicedo, who has received praise on his Instagram account for some photographs in which he looks “better than ever” after having terminated his relationship with Carmen Villalobos.

The mind creates what the mind believes! The past is over, the future has not arrived. Let’s live the present to the fullest!

“The mind creates what the mind creates! The past is over, the future has not arrived. Let’s live the present to the fullest! ”, It is the thoughtful and revealing message with which the actor accompanies a series of black and white images that already have more than 55 thousand ‘likes’ on his official Instagram account.

More than the call to leave the past behind, what really caught the attention of his followers was the, for some, improved physical appearance of the Colombian actor. With a slightly tight shirt, a statuesque figure and a penetrating gaze, Caicedo fell in love to hundreds of Internet users.

“The most beautiful in all of Colombia”, “Too handsome”, “If you are beautiful, marry me”, “Very handsome. Only the one who does not value you is the one who loses you “and” That separation made him much more daddy “, were just some of the messages that overshadowed the comments on the publication along with dozens of emojis of faces in love.

Some Internet users have even dared to affirm that the message is a hint for his ex-partner Carmen Villalobos, who announced his breakup on July 18 through an Instagram video.

“We made the decision to separate after 13 years of relationshipand after talking about it and meditating on it a lot, we understood that it is time to take different paths”, were the words with which the actress of ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ announced the shocking news of their separation.

Given this, Caicedo did not take long to reveal the deep respect and affection he still feels for Villalobos in dialogue with the journalist Carlos Ochoa: “I will love her all my life, she is in my heart but at this moment I wish her the best in the world and Well, life goes on.”

With an admirable physical appearance and a host of projects behind him, Caicedo continues to captivate the more than four million followers he has on his Instagram account.

