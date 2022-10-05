In Julio Urías’ last start in the 2022 MLB season, the Mexican pitcher achieved a record with the Los Angeles Dodgers never before seen in 146 years of the Major Leagues.

And if they ask us about one of the best pitchers of the season MLB 2022, we answer out loud: Julio Uriah! Although the Mexican pitcher did not close the regular season with a victory, another good performance with Los Angeles Dodgers gave him a record never seen before in 146 years of Major League Baseball.

Urías jumped onto the mound at Dodger Stadium to face the Colorado Rockies on October 4, 2022 and after a five-inning performance, he left without a decision, allowing four hits, two runs, one walk and four strikeouts. That was the least of it because Julio wrote history for Mexico in the MLB.

In the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-5 loss to the Rockies, Julius Uriah once again demonstrated to manager Dave Roberts why he should be the pitcher for the Californian team’s first game in the 2022 postseason. The MLB Playoffs will begin for the Mexican pitcher and company on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 when the Divisional Series begins.

By having the best record in the National League in the 2022 MLB season, the Dodgers will rest in the Wild Card Round and the Playoffs will begin in the Divisional Series against the winner of the confrontation between San Diego Padres and New York Mets. Nothing better to reach the Postseason with confidence than to do so after Urías’ historical record.

Urías’ record with Dodgers never seen before in 146 years of the MLB

According to the official account of the MLB for Mexico, Julio Urías achieved the record of being the first Mexican pitcher in the history of the Major Leagues to lead his league in terms of effectiveness. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher finished the 2022 season with a 2.16 earned run percentage (ERA) and achieved a mark not seen for 146 years, since the creation of the Majors.