The forbidden love of Victoria Ruffo who cheated on her and ended up behind bars

Victoria Ruffo

October 04, 2022 2:00 p.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a top dramatic actress and for the many men who have fallen under her charms.

Both in real life and in fiction, Ruffo has had more than one sentimental partner and surely each of them could say that it was an experience that marked them. However, there was one that her life went down after being with her.

This man had a forbidden love with Ruffo, he did his worst to him, he was behind bars and now he is desperate for help.

It is about the actor Osvaldo Ríos

Rios and soap operas Instagram post with Ruffo

Her relationship with Ruffo took place in two telenovelas: In ‘Abrázame muy fuerte’, Victoria played the protagonist Cristina Álvarez and had a forbidden romance with a pawn, ‘Diego Hernández’, played by Ríos. On the other hand, her betrayal of Ruffo occurred in the novel ‘Triunfo del amor’, cheating on her with a younger woman.

In real life, he spent more than 100 days for domestic violence and now asks for help on Instagram for his country, Puerto Rico, after the latest natural disaster.