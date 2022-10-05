Entertainment

The final straw, Ricky Martin in serious problems that could definitively condemn him

Ricky Martin
It seemed that one of the most stable couples in show business on this continent was that of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. However, they have found several curves and obstacles in their relationship in recent weeks, which could call everything into question.

It all started with the delicate complaints issued by the singer’s nephew, accusing him of a very serious appearance. They were moments of uncertainty and the media and the public began to speculate that it could bring problems to the relationship. It seemed that everything was calming down little by little when the lawsuit was dismissed, but it has been the opposite.

Reports indicate that there is a new accusation against Ricky and it is indicated that it could be from his nephew again. The singer reacted with a protection order but now, there would be a leak that could sink him completely.

The testimony of his nephew

According to Terra, Ricky’s nephew explains in a few words, but crudely and explicitly, how his uncle allegedly abused him when he was 11 years old, and that said situation would have occurred in 2012 in New York City during a performance at the Marquis Theater and it would be a testimonial that could only spell more trouble for Martin and her husband.

