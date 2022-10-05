The fan who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball answered what he’s going to do

Aaron Judge hit the 62nd home run in MLB 2022 and a non-New York Yankees fan caught the ball. What are you going to do? Bolavip tells you.

This time he did not have the same luck. Aaron Judge he could with the pressure and in the penultimate game of new york yankees in the regular season of MLB 2022 He broke Roger Maris’ record for the most home runs in American League history during a Major League season.

In an effort to get more at-bats, Yankees manager Aaron Boone put Judge first in the batting order to the second game against the Texas Rangers on October 4, 2022. The date with history would be in the first at-bat of the ‘Judge’.

Jesús Rinoco threw a slider at 88 miles per hour and… Boom! He reached home run 62 of Aaron Judge to surpass the 61 home runs that Roger Maris had hit in 1961. Now the mystery was to know who had caught the ball of the historic home run of the star of New York Yankees.

Judge was fortunate that the ball for home run 61 landed in the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen, so he was able to give the ball to his mother, Patty Judge. However, Aaron did not have the same fortune against his 62nd home run, as a Texas Rangers fan nabbed the historic souvenir.

The fan who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball in MLB 2022 answered what he’s going to do

Joe Trahan, of the WFAA television network, published the video where the security personnel of the Globe Life Field stadium are seen escorting the exit of Corey Youmans – The Texas Rangers fan who caught the ball on Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run. The journalist managed to ask the fan what he is going to do with the ball and the fan replied: “That is a good question. I have not thought of it yet”.