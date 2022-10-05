The chilling results of the investigation into abuse in the United States Women’s Soccer League

Erin Simon (No. 3), when she played for Racing de Louisville. She is one of the complainants (Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the Women’s National Soccer League last season found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in sportaffecting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday.

“Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccerstarting with youth leagues, which normalizes verbal abuse by coaches and blurs the lines between coaches and players,” the former acting attorney general wrote. Sally Q. Yachts in your research report.

The United States Women’s Soccer Federation (US Soccer) was the one that entrusted the investigation to Yates and the law firm King & Spauldingafter former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly Y mana shim brought forward accusations of sexual harassment and coercion dating back a decade, implicating former coach Paul Riley. His account was published by The Athletic in September 2021.

Riley, who denied the allegations, was quickly fired as coach of the North Carolina Courage. Following this, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned. But it was clear that the problems were widespread. Five of the 10 NWSL head coaches from last season were fired or resigned amid allegations of misconduct.

“The verbal and emotional abuse described by players in the NWSL is not simply ‘hard’ training. And the affected players are not cowards. They are among the best athletes in the world,” Yates wrote.

Paul Riley, one of the coaches accused by the soccer players (Photo by Amy Kontras/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The researchers interviewed more than 200 people. About two dozen entities and individuals provided documents. US Soccer also offered tests and the company reviewed 89,000 that were deemed relevant. The president of US Soccer, Cindy Parlow Conedescribed the findings as “heartbreaking and deeply troubling”.

“The abuse described is inexcusable and has no place on any playing field, training facility or workplace,” he said in a statement. “As the national governing body for our sport, US Soccer is fully committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all players – at all levels – have a safe and respectful place to learn, grow and compete,” he added. the.

The report made numerous recommendations to prioritize the health and safety of female players. Among them is a requirement that teams accurately report misconduct by managers to the league and soccer federation to ensure managers are not allowed to change teams. The investigation focused on three former counselors: Riley, Christy Holly of Racing Louisville and Rory Dames of the Chicago Red Stars.

An encounter in April 2021 between Holly and a player, Erin Simon, who now plays in Europe, was recounted. Holly invited her to watch a video of the game with him and allegedly told her that for every pass she messed up, he was going to touch her.. Simon revealed to investigators that Holly “He put his hands down his pants and his shirt”.

Simon, now at Leicester City, said too many athletes suffer in silence because they fear not being heard. “I know because that’s how I felt,” the 28-year-old athlete said in a statement. “Through many difficult days, only my faith sustained me and kept me going. I want to do everything in my power to ensure that no other player has to experience what I experienced. This report allows our voices to finally be heard and is the first step in achieving the respectful workplace we all deserve,” she remarked.

Holly was fired for cause, but Racing de Louisville would not publicly say why. Yates’ report noted that Racing did not provide investigators with details of Holly’s employment, citing non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses.

Farrelly said the harassment began in 2011 when she was a player for the Philadelphia Independence of the Women’s Professional Soccer League. Riley was her trainer. She told The Athletic that Riley’s abuse continued when she was with the Portland Thorns in 2014 and 2015. Shim, a former Thorns player, also said she experienced harassment. Neither woman now plays in the NWSL.

The Thorns said they investigated Riley in 2015 while he was on the team and reported the findings to the league. They did not renew their contract, but they did not make the reasons public. The report says the Thorns weren’t open with certain information, and tried to prevent investigators from using the team’s documentation from 2015.

“The Portland Thorns interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and made misleading legal arguments in an attempt to prevent our use of relevant documents,” Yates wrote. Riley went on to coach the Western New York Flash, who subsequently relocated to North Carolina and changed their name.

When the scandal broke last year, the former Thorns striker, Alex Morgan, posted on social media: “The league was made aware of these allegations on multiple occasions and refused on multiple occasions to investigate the allegations. The league must accept responsibility for a process that failed to protect its own players from this abuse.”

Cindy Parlow Cone, head of US Soccer, who commissioned the report (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Morgan also said that Shim and Farrelly asked the NWSL early last year for a new investigation into Riley’s behavior, but were turned down. US Soccer said its board of directors and a leadership team would immediately begin implementing the report’s recommendations.

“US Soccer and the entire soccer community need to do better, and I have faith that we can use this report and its recommendations as a critical turning point for all organizations tasked with ensuring player safety,” Parlow Cone said. “We have important work to do, and we are committed to doing that work and leading change throughout the football community,” the entity concluded.

With AP information

