The challenge that unites Clarissa Molina, Francisca and Celinés Toribio

Dominicans Clarissa Molina and Francisca will join in a new professional adventure, this time away from the small screen and together with their compatriot Celinés Toribio.

Precisely the actress was the one who revealed that the three “are about to face a great challenge.”

“I am so proud of these 2 united, empowered Dominican women, representing strong and independent women. Since we met years ago I told them, I will always take care of them and guide them with all my love. They do not stagnate. They are eager to grow more and more and they go after their dreams. About to face a great challenge. I love you my beautiful actresses!” Toribio wrote on his social networks along with a photograph with the two queens of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 and 2016, where they were go with a script in hand.

Although Celinés did not give more details, People en Español magazine confirmed that the project that will unite these three Creoles is a play.

It is ‘The vagina monologues’, a successful comedy that has been produced on countless occasions and for which actresses of the stature of Kate del Castillo and Itatí Cantoral have appeared. The staging will premiere soon in Miami, the magazine said.

The presenter of “Despierta América” ​​has just returned from enjoying a week of honeymoon in Greece with her husband. Francesco Zampogna and his one-year-old baby, Gennaro.

While the reporter from “El Gordo y la Flaca” is preparing for her wedding with businessman Vicente Saavedra, which will be held in January in Punta Cana.

However, both Clarissa and Francisca do not put aside their professional lives and continue to grow in the field of acting.