The agreement reached by Alec Baldwin with the family of Halyna Hutchins

Almost a year after the accident that took the life of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, the actor Alec Baldwin and the family of the deceased they have reached an agreement.

Matthew Hutchins, widower of Halyna Hutchins who was murdered on set, will executive produce the film and receive a portion of the profits, says a statement released by CNN.

Both Baldwin and the rest of the official cast will return to work on the film to finish filming. as a tribute to the life of Hutchins.

“We have reached an agreement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all original lead actors on board in January 2023. I have no interest in participating in recriminations or attributions of blame (to the producers or to Mr. Baldwin) ”, reads part of the document.

The director of photography’s widower confessed that: “We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has held a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation,” Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement.

The “Rust” case focuses on the event that occurred During the filming of this film on October 21, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin.

For his part, director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident, who is expected to return to the film.